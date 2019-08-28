<
28.08.2019 13:45:33

Oboya receives order for flower- and logistics trolleys in China

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) ("Oboya") has through its wholly-owned subsidiary Oboya Metal Qingdao Co. Ltd. in Qingdao, China received a new order for flower- and logistics trolleys. The order value amounted to around EUR 0.54 million, corresponding to around SEK 5.75 million.

The order concerns delivery of flower- and logistic trolleys and will be delivered from October 2019 until March 2020. The order value amounted to EUR 0.54 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 5.75 million. The customer is one of the leading logistics- and service companies in the cultivation industry in Northern Europe. The flower- and logistics trolleys will be used for efficient transport as well as for the exposure of plants or flowers in stores.

"There is a growing demand of Oboya's flower- and logistics trolleys and the company strive to develop sales to the international cultivation market. We will continue to establish ourselves in the international cultivation market and thereby gradually increase our market shares globally in the long term, "says Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB.

Erik Penser Bank is Oboyas Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North. Tel: + 46 8-463 83 00
E-post: certifiedadviser@penser.se

For any inquiry regarding this press release, kindly contact:

Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0)735 63 09 35
E-mail: robert.wu@oboya.cc
Homepage: www.oboya.se

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

