Oboya invests for a sustainable future - increased sales of environmentally friendly cultivation products

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB ("Oboya" or "the Company") has during the year invested in new machines and tools for easier conversion to production of environmentally friendly cultivation products that are degradable and recyclable and manufactured from Swedish biomaterials. The investments have resulted in continually orders from customers. Sales of environmentally friendly cultivation products are estimated at approximately SEK 11.9 million in 2019, while sales for the full year 2018 amounted to approximately SEK 1.0 million. Sales of environmentally friendly products are expected to gradually increase in the coming years.

The new machines were initially used for the production of environmentally friendly cultivation products with Swedish biomaterials that are both fully degradable and recyclable. Oboya intends to continue to grow within the segment and considers the use of biomaterials as an important cornerstone in the transition to a fossil-free cultivation industry. Oboya's sales of environmentally friendly cultivation products are estimated at approximately SEK 11.9 million, while sales for the full year 2018 amounted to approximately SEK 1.0 million. Sales of environmentally friendly products are expected to gradually increase in the coming years.

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

