26.10.2019 16:00:00

Obesity Rates May Be Increasing but so Is the Ability to Fight It, Says Dr. Feiz and Associates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 13article on Yahoo News reports on the increasingly alarming rate of obesity in the United States. According to the article, while no U.S. state had an obesity rate above 15 percent in 1985, all 50 states now have a population that is over 20 percent obese. The article cites quite a few reasons for this rise, including eating out more often (restaurant food tends to be significantly higher in calories), poor diets lacking in nutritious foods, and a lack of exercise caused by lifestyles that have become increasingly sedentary. Los Angeles-based weight loss center Dr. Feiz and Associates says that, while obese individuals should naturally be making a concerted effort to eat better and exercise, failing to lose enough weight to defeat obesity is not a sign of poor willpower and it's definitely not a character flaw. Instead, the clinic holds the body's own mechanisms as a primary offender in preventing people from achieving sustained weight loss. So far, the clinic notes, certain weight loss procedures have proven to be highly effective in circumventing hormonal efforts to keep obese people forever obese.

The primary chemical enemy of dieters, the medical group explains, is a hormone known as ghrelin that is believed to be responsible for creating sensations of hunger in the body. When an individual loses a large amount of weight, particularly if this loss occurs at a rapid pace, the body sends false alarms that the individual is not receiving enough calories and enters into a survival mode of sorts – trying to induce us to eat more calories as if a famine was coming soon. The clinic notes that these hormonally induced feelings feel essentially the same as real hunger and, over time, typically wear down even the most disciplined and strong-willed individuals. Dr. Feiz and Associates notes that there is no countervailing biological process in place that tries to reduce our food consumption when we are too heavy.

Dr. Feiz and Associates says bariatric surgery offers a significant boost in the fight against obesity. The clinic cites sleeve gastrectomy, which removes roughly 75%-85% of the stomach, as a prime example of weight loss surgery that can help patients lose and maintain their weight without being as radically invasive as older procedures. This surgery is particularly effective in that it removes an area in the stomach that appears to be responsible for ghrelin production alongside making overeating physically uncomfortable. The clinic says that by dramatically reducing hormonal hunger, patients are finally able to sustain their weight loss once they are no longer plagued by incessant hunger pangs. Dr. Feiz and Associates note that patients who come out of the sleeve gastrectomy typically lose significant amounts of weight and – even more important – are able to stave off the return of obesity over the long term.

Readers can learn more about weight loss surgery by visiting Dr. Feiz and Associates at https://www.drfeiz.com/ or by calling 310-855-8058.

 

