Oatey Co. Seeks to Fill Manufacturing Positions in Omaha at August 14 Hiring Event; $1K New Hire Bonus Offered

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, is hosting a hiring event on August 14 at its Omaha, NE, manufacturing facility. New hires are eligible for a $1,000 bonus*.

The event will take place on August 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET at the William H. Harvey manufacturing facility at 4334 South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68117. Registration is preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees can arrive at any time during the event.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to interview for open positions, tour the William H. Harvey facility and all interviewees will have the chance to win Oatey products.

Oatey offers a diverse, inclusive work environment and range of competitive perks and benefits* including:

$1,000 New Hire Bonus*

New Hire Bonus* Competitive starting rates up to $15 /hour with off shift premiums

/hour with off shift premiums Generous benefits including up to $3,000 company contribution to Health Savings Account (HSA)

company contribution to Health Savings Account (HSA) Associate well-being benefits including free CALM app access and mental health services

Generous paid time off plan

Opportunity for annual cash profit sharing*

$2,000 Associate Referral Bonus

Associate Referral Bonus Annual retirement profit sharing and 401(k) with company match

Tuition reimbursement

Diverse and inclusive environment

Strong community involvement

A commitment to safety

Associate Resource Groups

Opportunities for career growth & progression

Register by August 13 at www.oatey.com/omahajobs.

*Conditions apply. Benefits apply to full-time associates only.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey® has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

ABOUT HARVEY

In 1944, then Master Plumber William H. Harvey Sr. came up with the idea of a pre-formed wax gasket for setting toilet bowls. A part of the Oatey family of companies since 2006, the Harvey™ company thrives in multiple plumbing categories such as solvent cements, heating chemicals, toilet bolts and wax gaskets, selling throughout North and South America.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oatey-co-seeks-to-fill-manufacturing-positions-in-omaha-at-august-14-hiring-event-1k-new-hire-bonus-offered-301346274.html

SOURCE William H. Harvey, an Oatey Co. company