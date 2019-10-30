Oasmia recruits Michael of Winklerfelt as new CFO

Michael af Winklerfelt has been appointed as new CFO of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB. He will be a member of the management team and will take up his position on November 4.



Michael af Winklerfelt is 47 years old and was most recently with a British venture capital company, where in recent years he has worked with financial control as well as business and strategy development in a medtech company in the US.

He has wide-ranging international experience in the role of CFO from a number of industries and has previously worked for many years in China for Atlas Copco and its Group companies.

Michael af Winklerfelt will take up his position on November 4 and will replace Joakim Lindén, who has been acting CFO since March 2019.

For more information:

Urban Ekelund, IR Manager Oasmia

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company’s product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company’s product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq in Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

