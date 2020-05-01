+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
01.05.2020 22:30:00

Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 11, 2020

HOUSTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Monday, May 11, 2020 before market open. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:
Date:                      Monday, May 11, 2020
Time:                     10:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:        https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/34346

OR:
Dial-in:                   888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:            412-317-6061
Conference ID:     2746505

Website:               www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Monday, May 18, 2020 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:       877-344-7529
Intl. replay:            412-317-0088
Replay access:     10142996

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 13:            Citi's 2020 Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference
June 2:             RBC's 2020 Global Energy and Power Executive Virtual Conference
June 17:           J.P.Morgan's 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-schedules-first-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-may-11-2020-301051160.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Analyst rechnet nach Corona fest mit einer Rekord-Rally am Aktienmarkt
Ölpreis-Crash könnte böse für ETF-Anleger enden
Shell-Aktie fällt über 10%: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Gilead-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Verfehlte Gewinnerwartungen schicken Amazon-Aktie in den Sinkflug
Deshalb zeigt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar stärker
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte auf 3'000 US-Dollar steigen - Saxo Bank sogar noch optimistischer
Wasserstoff-Aktien widersetzen sich der Krise: Bei diesen Konzernen lohnt sich ein näherer Blick
Restaurantkette Vapiano steht zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB