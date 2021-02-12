SMI 10’853 0.3%  SPI 13’543 0.3%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 14’041 0.8%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’672 0.6%  Gold 1’827 -0.9%  Bitcoin 42’404 5.9%  Dollar 0.8899 0.0%  Öl 60.9 -0.4% 
12.02.2021 01:30:00

Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for February 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time:

11:30 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/39883

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

6806223

Website:

www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, March 4, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:

412-317-0088

Replay access:

10152155

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com 

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

March 1:

Credit Suisse's 26th Annual Virtual Energy Summit

March 2:

Morgan Stanley's 2021 Virtual Global Energy & Power Conference

March 3:

Raymond James' 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference

March 23:

Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream is a fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-february-25-2021-301227338.html

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP

