Oaks Christian Online Expands Its Nationwide Impact Offering Custom Online Programs for Partner Schools

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oaks Christian Online is expanding nationwide as it looks to strengthen its purpose – by offering custom-designed education solutions based on each partner school's needs. OC Online's program for full-time online students and main campus students is now extended to partner schools.

In order to better represent its position as a partner to many schools, in addition to an individual program, the educational institution is updating its logo and dropping the word "school" from its name.

The change follows an initiative from Oaks Christian Online to transform the online educational experience for both the modern student and the partner schools. Partner schools benefit from OC Online's award-winning platform by expanding their core and AP course offerings, increasing their campus capacities, boosting summer school options, and supporting remediation & independent study.

"This new approach allows us to recommit to the mission of OC Online, but also points more clearly to where we are going. Since 2011, we've always strived to provide the best online education, first for our full-time online students and Oaks Christian flagship school, and now for our partner schools nationwide. This is a hugely exciting time for OC Online as we look to the future." Jeff Ogne, Dean of Students at OC Online.

OC Online is currently seeking to partner with a limited number of schools for Spring and Summer 2020, as well as the 2020-2021 school year.

For more information on Oaks Christian Online and its partner school program, contact online@oakschristian.org, call 818-575-9299, or visit http://www.oakschristianonline.org/partner-schools.

About Oaks Christian Online

Established in 2011, Oaks Christian Online (OC Online) provides a rigorous, NCAA and UC system approved, college preparatory education for high school students all around the world in a Christian environment. OC Online and Oaks Christian School, the main campus in Westlake Village, California, are accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges as well as by the Southern Association of Independent Schools. One hundred percent of OC Online graduates were accepted to four-year colleges. Oaks Christian Online continues to enroll part-time and full-time students throughout the school year and regularly hosts information sessions on its main campus – 31749 La Tienda Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362, as well as virtual information sessions for prospective student families.

