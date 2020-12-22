SMI 10’386 0.8%  SPI 12’952 0.8%  Dow 30’216 0.1%  DAX 13’393 1.1%  Euro 1.0835 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’487 1.1%  Gold 1’878 0.0%  Bitcoin 20’576 1.7%  Dollar 0.8852 -0.1%  Öl 50.3 -1.1% 
22.12.2020 14:38:00

O3+Maqui™ Is Raising the Bar for Omega-3 Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids are well-researched for their role in maintaining health of various systems within the human body. Omega-3s help support brain health, maintenance of healthy joints and muscles, and ocular health. Omega-3s have grown in popularity in the supplemental health market, and Focus Laboratories delivers a truly unique product in comparison to the competition.

Focus Laboratories has been researching ocular health since its inception, creating supplements that have been life-changing for their customers. Focus Laboratories designed their O3+Maqui™ gel capsules with omega-3 fish oil and Maqui Berry extract to be a one-of-a-kind supplement in the ocular health industry.

Maqui Berry is a superfood that has been growing its reputation in the United States for its antioxidant value. Due to the fact that Maqui Berries are difficult to cultivate and harvest, they are often considered a luxury product, imported only from certain regions of Chile. Fish oil, on the other hand, is already commonly used in American health and wellness practices, but not all fish oil is created equal.

Omega-3s are an essential fatty acid, which must be obtained from external sources, like food or supplements. Some plants like flax, contain a form of Omega-3 fatty acid, but it is found in the highest abundance in fatty fish.

Beyond its use for maintaining ocular health, Omega-3s are also important to heart health. The American Heart Association has released information about the importance of incorporating omega-3s as part of a heart-healthy diet, but for people who prefer to take fish oil supplements, it is important that supplements contain not only the correct amount of Omega-3's but also the correct type.

The reason why fish oil is the source for so many Omega-3 supplements is because it contains both DHA and EPA, the two most crucial forms of this fatty acid. Another key component of getting the correct type of Omega-3s from a supplement is to consider the bioavailability. Bioavailability is the capacity for absorption into the body by a particular nutrient. The greater the bioavailability, the higher the odds that the supplement will be efficacious.

Focus Labs is redefining supplement innovation. Their O3+Maqui™ contains 2420 mg of purified, highly-refined Omega-3 fish oil in a re-esterified triglyceride, which increases the bioavailability by making the Omega-3 easier to digest.

O3+Maqui™ is currently for sale through the Focus Laboratories' website as well as most major online retailers, including Amazon, with greater availability expected as the company continues its expansion throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:
Kareem DeWolf
(954) 359-4507
261859@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3maqui-is-raising-the-bar-for-omega-3-supplements-301197329.html

SOURCE Focus Laboratories

