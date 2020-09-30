+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
O3+Maqui™ Is a Supplement to Follow at This October's ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October's ECRM conference is fast approaching and Focus Laboratories is ready to bring its O3+Maqui supplements to one of the largest industry events of the year. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference will take place via a virtual platform yet again since the onset of social distancing guidelines.

Focus Laboratories' uniquely formulated O3+Maqui™ supplements have performed well at previous events, but October's ECRM program comes with new opportunities to meet new buyers. Focus Laboratories' past success has been due in part to the visually captivating aspect of its supplements as well as the company's commitment to develop quality products that support eye health. Throughout the year, Focus Laboratories has been putting its energy into making its supplements available to a wider audience. This strategy has paid dividends, as the company has seen unparalleled growth in its online sales.  O3+Maqui is now featured on some of the largest online retailers in the United States.

O3+Maqui softgels are filled with Omega-3 fish oil, and suspended in the oil is a powder tablet of MaquiBright®, a concentrated Maqui Berry extract.

Each O3+Maqui softgel contains 100mg of MaquiBright®, a concentrated Maqui Berry extract. Maqui Berry is a potent antioxidant that is used in traditional medicine in the berry's native home of Chile. Maqui Berry, mainly in its powdered form, is well-known because it contains more antioxidants than blueberry and even acai berry, making it one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits in the world.

Focus Laboratories plans to continue its online retail expansion throughout the year with products for sale through Amazon.com and a number of e-commerce stores. Find Focus Laboratories at October's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM program.

Please direct inquiries to:
Myles Kaska
(954) 579-2385
255529@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3maqui-is-a-supplement-to-follow-at-this-octobers-ecrm-conference-301141690.html

SOURCE Focus Laboratories

