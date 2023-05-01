Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nyxoah Aktie [Valor: 57057992 / ISIN: BE0974358906]
01.05.2023 22:30:00

Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 16, 2023

Nyxoah
8.68 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 16, 2023

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – May 1, 2023, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ETNyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) ("Nyxoah” or the "Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May  16, 2023, after market close. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results that day beginning at 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering for a unique personal PIN at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/imeku8f7. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nyxoah.com/events.

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest. 

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and U.S. commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Contacts:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313

