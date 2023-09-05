Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'959 -0.9%  SPI 14'460 -0.8%  Dow 34'642 -0.6%  DAX 15'772 -0.3%  Euro 0.9539 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'269 -0.3%  Gold 1'926 -0.9%  Bitcoin 22'894 0.2%  Dollar 0.8896 0.6%  Öl 90.1 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk23159222Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Relief Therapeutics125112599
Top News
Nicht NVIDIA-Aktie: Bei diesen Werten sieht Goldman Sachs langfristig grosse Gewinne durch KI
Schweizer Wirtschaftshistoriker warnt: UBS nach CS-Übernahme "nicht sicher" - erneute Bankenkrise in einigen Jahren?
Darum rutscht der Euro ab - Auch zum Franken verliert der Euro
Cardano mit höchstem Transaktionsvolumen seit 2021: Krypto-Wale greifen bei ADA-Token wieder vermehrt zu
Anlage in Zeiten hoher Zinsen: Das muss man über Certificates of Deposit wissen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Nyxoah Aktie [Valor: 57057992 / ISIN: BE0974358906]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.09.2023 22:30:00

Nyxoah to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nyxoah
7.91 USD 1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nyxoah to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – September 5, 2023, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) ("Nyxoah” or the "Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s Chief Executive Officer, will deliver corporate updates at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 1:30pm EST and the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:15pm EST. Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Events section of Nyxoah’s Investor Relations website. The Company will also be available for 1x1 meetings with institutional investors attending the events.

Nyxoah’s Investor Presentation can be accessed on the Shareholder Information section of the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest. 

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and Nasdaq in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and U.S. commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten