Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’391 -0.9%  SPI 14’493 -0.9%  Dow 33’174 -0.3%  DAX 13’442 -2.9%  Euro 1.0218 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’651 -3.0%  Gold 1’997 0.3%  Bitcoin 36’552 -6.1%  Dollar 0.9300 0.4%  Öl 109.1 -3.0% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Nyxoah Aktie [Valor: 57057992 / ISIN: BE0974358906]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.03.2022 22:30:00

Nyxoah to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Nyxoah
18.10 USD 5.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nyxoah to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 10, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)("Nyxoah” or the "Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will present at the Oppenheimer 32ndAnnual Healthcare Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2022. 

Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10:40am EST. Please click here to access the live webcast of the presentation. The webcast will also be available on the Eventspage of Nyxoah’s investor relations website.

Nyxoah’s updated Investor Presentation can be accessed on the Shareholder Information section of the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest. 

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and Nasdaq in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and US commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Contacts:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 473 33 19 80

Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications
jeremy.feffer@nyxoah.com
+1 917 749 1494

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten