Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’144 -0.4%  SPI 16’887 -0.3%  Dow 45’883 0.1%  DAX 23’749 0.2%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’440 0.9%  Gold 3’679 1.0%  Bitcoin 91’772 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7945 -0.3%  Öl 67.5 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Vorschriften in Texas zwingt Tesla zu Kurswechsel beim Robotaxi
Tesla-Aktie: So scheitert der E-Autobauer in Indien
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Musk schiebt Tesla-Aktie mit Aktienkäufen kräftig an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nyxoah Aktie 57057992 / BE0974358906

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.09.2025 23:45:24

Nyxoah Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Inspire Medical Systems

Nyxoah
4.32 EUR -8.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH), a medical technology company that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced on Monday that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Nyxoah alleges that the Inspire IV and Inspire V devices infringe the following three patents held by the company; U.S. Patent Nos. 8,700,183, 9,415,215, and 9,415,216. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, seeking injunctive relief and damages for infringement.

"We will defend our intellectual property portfolio and the proprietary, minimally invasive Genio system, which does not rely on traditional pacemaker hardware but is a differentiated solution offering bi-lateral stimulation, full body MRI compatibility and an upgradable technology platform that does not require re-surgery for battery replacements," said Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer.

Nachrichten zu Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten