



Nyxoah appoints new CFO

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – November 8, 2021, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)("Nyxoah” or the "Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that Loïc Moreau will join Nyxoah as CFO as of January 1, 2022.

Loïc will join Nyxoah from GSK, where he held leadership roles in Finance across various geographies. Prior to GSK, Loïc built his career at EY and PwC. Loïc holds an executive master in Finance. He will replace current CFO, Fabian Suarez, who will leave Nyxoah at the end of 2021 to pursue a new opportunity as CEO of a startup MedTech company.

Olivier Taelman, CEO, commented: "We are very grateful to Fabian for his hard work, dedication and leadership over the last seven years. During his time at Nyxoah, Fabian led the Finance department and served as a valued and trusted member of the management team. He was instrumental in securing the successful Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq IPOs during the last year, and we wish him all the best in his new endeavor. We look forward to a smooth transition.”

Fabian Suarez added: "After seven years at Nyxoah, which I profoundly enjoyed, it is time for the next step in my career development. I am proud to have been part of Nyxoah and its exciting journey, and I look forward to Nyxoah’s many future successes.”

