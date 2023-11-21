NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP LAUNCHES SPRING 2024 COLLECTION

America's #1 Lip Gloss Brand* Continues to Redefine Affordable Beauty, Bringing Pro Accessibility through Digital and Makeup Innovations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup, one of GenZ's favorite and affordable beauty brands, has revealed its highly anticipated Spring 2024 Collection. The collection features innovative new offerings in the lip and color categories including Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss, Fat Oil Slick Clicks, Pro Fix Stick Correcting Concealer, and Vivid Rich Mechanical Pencils.

As America's #1 lip gloss brand,* NYX Professional Makeup continues to dominate the market with the debut of Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss. Available in 18 shades, including transparent and highly pigmented shades, the gloss is uniquely formulated with spicy ginger oil that provides an instant and over time plumping effect. The brand humorously cautions consumers that the plumping gloss may cause duck lips.

To celebrate the launch of Duck Plump, NYX Professional Makeup will release a series of immersive and interactive social and digital experiences over the course of the coming weeks.

In a recently-announced partnership with Snapchat, NYX Professional Makeup has launched Beauty Bestie – a first-of-its-kind virtual makeup experience which uses AR, AI, and gesture control to allow users to try on various beauty looks, tailored to consumers' individual tastes and desires. The more you interact, the more it learns what you like, making it that much more personal over time.

The innovative digital experience is designed to place professional makeup artist skills at consumers' fingertips, making their beauty routine easier and empowering them to confidently create, save, and share looks with friends. Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss, one of the brand's newest innovations, will be available on Beauty Bestie starting December 1.

"Every year, we push the boundaries of entertainment and the experiences we offer our community," said Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup. "We are so excited to drop our latest digital and makeup innovations that includes Beauty Bestie and a 'What the Duck' moment with our new plumping gloss, giving our audiences a new way of exploring makeup."

Additional Spring 2024 offerings include:

Fat Oil Slick Clicks: A new take on NYX's best-selling, viral Fat Oil. Infused with raspberry oil, avocado oil and cloudberry oil, this vegan lip offering provides up to 12 hours of hydration in just one swipe.

Vivid Rich Mechanical Pencils: High-pigment, gem-toned mechanical eye pencil in 12 vivid matte, shimmer, and metallic shades.

Fix Sticks: Infused with hyaluronic acid for a creamy and moisturized application, this quick fix stick is available in 6 color correcting shades and 18 complexion shades. With long lasting, 12-hour wear, go out in confidence with dark spots, redness, blemishes, and discoloration covered. Correct, conceal & brighten like a pro.

To shop the full collection, visit nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com .

*L'Oréal calculation based in part on data reported by NIQ through its Scantrack Service for the lip gloss category for the Full Year 2022 period ending December 31, 2022, for the US x AOC market according to L'Oréal's custom product hierarchy. Copyright © 2023, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyx-professional-makeup-launches-spring-2024-collection-301995350.html

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup