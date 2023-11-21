Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'778 0.4%  SPI 14'155 0.3%  Dow 35'088 -0.2%  DAX 15'901 0.0%  Euro 0.9643 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'332 -0.2%  Gold 1'998 1.0%  Bitcoin 32'208 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8838 0.0%  Öl 82.5 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Bayer10367293Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Julius Bär10248496Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Evolva126205578Sonova1254978
Top News
Bitcoin und Schuldenrefinanzierung im Fokus: S&P hat Bonitätseinstufung für El Salvador nach oben korrigiert
Zahlreiche Umschichtungen: Diese US-Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2023 im Depot der Deutschen Bank
Bundesrat Albert Rösti: Schweiz benötigt Regulierung im Bereich künstliche Intelligenz - Übernahme von EU-Regeln möglich
Goldman Sachs: Folgen des Israel-Krieges könnten auch Europas Wirtschaft treffen
Depot angepasst: So hat George Soros im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

22.11.2023 00:57:00

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP LAUNCHES SPRING 2024 COLLECTION

America's #1 Lip Gloss Brand* Continues to Redefine Affordable Beauty, Bringing Pro Accessibility through Digital and Makeup Innovations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup, one of GenZ's favorite and affordable beauty brands, has revealed its highly anticipated Spring 2024 Collection. The collection features innovative new offerings in the lip and color categories including Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss, Fat Oil Slick Clicks, Pro Fix Stick Correcting Concealer, and Vivid Rich Mechanical Pencils. 

Duck Plump, NEW from NYX Professional Makeup, this extreme plumping gloss provides instant and overtime plumping effect. Choose from 18 pigment-packed shades for a gorgeous wash of color or opt for the untinted version for a clear glossy finish.

As America's #1 lip gloss brand,* NYX Professional Makeup continues to dominate the market with the debut of Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss. Available in 18 shades, including transparent and highly pigmented shades, the gloss is uniquely formulated with spicy ginger oil that provides an instant and over time plumping effect. The brand humorously cautions consumers that the plumping gloss may cause duck lips. 

To celebrate the launch of Duck Plump, NYX Professional Makeup will release a series of immersive and interactive social and digital experiences over the course of the coming weeks.

In a recently-announced partnership with Snapchat, NYX Professional Makeup has launched Beauty Bestie – a first-of-its-kind virtual makeup experience which uses AR, AI, and gesture control to allow users to try on various beauty looks, tailored to consumers' individual tastes and desires. The more you interact, the more it learns what you like, making it that much more personal over time.

The innovative digital experience is designed to place professional makeup artist skills at consumers' fingertips, making their beauty routine easier and empowering them to confidently create, save, and share looks with friends. Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss, one of the brand's newest innovations, will be available on Beauty Bestie starting December 1. 

"Every year, we push the boundaries of entertainment and the experiences we offer our community," said Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup. "We are so excited to drop our latest digital and makeup innovations that includes Beauty Bestie and a 'What the Duck' moment with our new plumping gloss, giving our audiences a new way of exploring makeup." 

Additional Spring 2024 offerings include: 

  • Fat Oil Slick Clicks: A new take on NYX's best-selling, viral Fat Oil. Infused with raspberry oil, avocado oil and cloudberry oil, this vegan lip offering provides up to 12 hours of hydration in just one swipe. 
  • Vivid Rich Mechanical Pencils: High-pigment, gem-toned mechanical eye pencil in 12 vivid matte, shimmer, and metallic shades. 
  • Fix Sticks: Infused with hyaluronic acid for a creamy and moisturized application, this quick fix stick is available in 6 color correcting shades and 18 complexion shades. With long lasting, 12-hour wear, go out in confidence with dark spots, redness, blemishes, and discoloration covered. Correct, conceal & brighten like a pro. 

To shop the full collection, visit nyxcosmetics.com. 

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

*L'Oréal calculation based in part on data reported by NIQ through its Scantrack Service for the lip gloss category for the Full Year 2022 period ending December 31, 2022, for the US x AOC market according to L'Oréal's custom product hierarchy. Copyright © 2023, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

Caution! May cause duck lips. Achieve a perfectly plump pout with a single swipe of the NEW Duck Plump from NYX Professional Makeup.

Live now on Snapchat, Beauty Bestie is a new virtual makeup experience from NYX Professional Makeup that uses AR, AI, and gesture control to allow users to try on recommended makeup looks.

It’s giving big drop energy! NEW affordable beauty offerings from NYX Professional Makeup include innovative new lip offerings, color correctors, vividly rich liners, and more.

It’s giving big drop energy! NEW affordable beauty offerings from NYX Professional Makeup include innovative new lip offerings, color correctors, vividly rich liners, and more.

NYX COSMETICS (PRNewsFoto/NYX Cosmetics) (PRNewsfoto/NYX Professional Makeup)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyx-professional-makeup-launches-spring-2024-collection-301995350.html

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

21.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Bayer-Absturz bremst DAX aus
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.11.23 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie bricht ein
21.11.23 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
21.11.23 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
21.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
17.11.23 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'207.16 19.96 9VSSMU
Short 11'456.04 13.73 3WSSMU
Short 11'870.87 8.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'777.75 21.11.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'320.00 19.40
Long 10'105.51 13.65 T1SSMU
Long 9'631.52 8.56 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie nachbörslich trotzdem tiefer an der NASDAQ: NVIDIA mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Hoch - auch zum Franken stärker
Depot angepasst: So hat George Soros im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Neues PCR-Testsystem lanciert
Evolva-Aktie -76 Prozent: Evolva verkauft Aktivitäten an Lallemand - Aktie soll dekotiert werden
Höhenflug beim Bitcoin voraus? So weit könnte der Bitcoin bei einer Spot-ETF-Einführung nach oben schiessen
Sonova-Aktie springt dennoch an: Sonova erleidet im ersten Halbjahr Rückgang beim Umsatz und Reingewinn
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Julius Bär-Aktie: Finma überwacht offenbar Julius-Bär-Millionenkredit an SIGNA
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit