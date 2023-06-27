|
Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual general shareholders' meetings held on 27 June 2023
Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") in Brussels today.
The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders’ meeting approved all items on the agenda of the AGM with the exception of the agenda item seeking the appointment of Mr. Thierry Buytaert as an independent director of the Company.
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstarnv.be
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs and Legal / Company Secretary anthony.simms@nyrstarnv.be
