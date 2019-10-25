NYPACE's 8th Annual Fall Fundraiser Celebrates EMPOWERING ENTREPRENEURSHIP in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Professional Advisors for Community Entrepreneurs (NYPACE) celebrated its 8th Annual Fall Fundraiser - Empowering Entrepreneurship: Pathways to Success - on Monday, October 21 at the Midtown Loft & Terrace in New York City. Over 200 guests attended to honor Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer with NYPACE's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her longstanding support of small business entrepreneurship across all 5 boroughs of New York. Dan Zamlong, NYPACE's Co-Founder and Board Chair, presented the award to Ms. Brewer.

JPMorgan Chase was also recognized with NYPACE's Distinguished Leadership and Service Award for their unprecedented commitment to advancing entrepreneurship through Small Business Forward, a game-changing program that is investing $150M over five years to support successful business ownership among women, veterans, and people of color. Accepting on behalf of the bank was Alison Fazio, the Chief Financial Officer for the Chief Administrative Office at JPMorgan Chase. Presenting the award to Ms. Fazio was Joseph Michalczyk, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and member of the NYPACE Host Committee.

In her acceptance remarks, Gale Brewer said, "NYPACE has collaborated with hundreds of businesses, you are the leading volunteer engagement program and, as a result, I, Gale Brewer as the Manhattan Borough President hereby commend NYPACE for your phenomenal contributions to our beloved New York City and proclaim Monday, October 21, 2019 asNew York Professional Advisors for Community Entrepreneurs Appreciation Day in the Borough of Manhattan."

In his opening remarks, Executive Director Ken Inadomi summarized the success of the NYPACE program: "With the strong support of our generous sponsors, NYPACE is enjoying a landmark year in 2019, setting all-time records for fundraising, number of volunteer advisors, and number of entrepreneurs served. With your help, NYPACE is creating an expanding ecosystem that leverages philanthropy with volunteer engagement, which is proving to be a powerful model to help grow small businesses and create new jobs."

A highlight of the evening was a video that captured the transformative impact a team of NYPACE advisors had on one entrepreneur, Victor Hunt, a native of Queens whose family experienced hardship and homelessness. Through his exceptional vision and a hunger to succeed, Victor launched an online platform business, Astorian, from his dorm room at Yale that matches building managers in New York City with maintenance and repair contractors. 6 months after his NYPACE project concluded, Astorian raised $2M in investment capital and hired 10 new employees.

About NYPACE: The mission of NYPACE is to stimulate job creation and sustainable economic development by providing pro bono consulting to under-resourced entrepreneurs in New York City. We do this by mobilizing teams of volunteer advisors who focus on the most pressing business challenges of one entrepreneur over a 90 day period. For more information please visit our website at www.nypace.org or contact Ken Inadomi, Executive Director, at Ken.Inadomi@nypace.org

