NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new NYC tenant protection law has brought renewed focus to the Leasebreak marketplace. The new NYC rent law, called the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection act of 2019, has a provision suggesting landlords need to help find a new tenant when someone is breaking their lease. Before this new law, some NYC owners would "keep a unit vacant and charge the tenant for the remainder of the lease."

More landlords and tenants are now turning to Leasebreak, the #1 marketplace for short term rentals and leasebreaks, to help find a new tenant if the current tenant wants to terminate their lease early.

Leasebreak has always had an exceptional relationship with landlords. Leasebreak has always strongly believed tenants should work closely with their landlords to negotiate terms of any desired early termination. Despite the new law putting more of the burden on landlords, Leasebreak still believes the two parties - landlord and tenant - should work out a solution amicably.

This law comes on the heels of a renewed focus by Leasebreak on short term rentals in New York City. Leasebreak's traffic has been increasing significantly recently, especially for furnished sublets, lease assignments, leasebreaks, furnished short term rentals, and rooms for rent or shares.

"One of the best ways for New York City landlords to help their tenants find a replacement tenant is to suggest they use NYC's top resource for this sort of thing: Leasebreak," says Phil Horigan, founder and owner of Leasebreak.

ABOUT LEASEBREAK

Leasebreak is the #1 free marketplace for shorter term rentals in NYC, including furnished sublets, short term sublets, unfurnished and furnished short term rentals, lease assignments, lease breaks, monthly rentals, and rooms for rent. Renters, brokers, and landlords can search and list apartments for free.

