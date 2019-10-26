+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 13:30:00

NYC Tenant Protection Law Brings Renewed Focus to Leasebreak.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new NYC tenant protection law has brought renewed focus to the Leasebreak marketplace. The new NYC rent law, called the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection act of 2019, has a provision suggesting landlords need to help find a new tenant when someone is breaking their lease. Before this new law, some NYC owners would "keep a unit vacant and charge the tenant for the remainder of the lease."

More landlords and tenants are now turning to Leasebreak, the #1 marketplace for short term rentals and leasebreaks, to help find a new tenant if the current tenant wants to terminate their lease early.

Leasebreak has always had an exceptional relationship with landlords. Leasebreak has always strongly believed tenants should work closely with their landlords to negotiate terms of any desired early termination. Despite the new law putting more of the burden on landlords, Leasebreak still believes the two parties - landlord and tenant - should work out a solution amicably.

This law comes on the heels of a renewed focus by Leasebreak on short term rentals in New York City. Leasebreak's traffic has been increasing significantly recently, especially for furnished sublets, lease assignments, leasebreaks, furnished short term rentals, and rooms for rent or shares.

"One of the best ways for New York City landlords to help their tenants find a replacement tenant is to suggest they use NYC's top resource for this sort of thing: Leasebreak," says Phil Horigan, founder and owner of Leasebreak.

ABOUT LEASEBREAK
Leasebreak is the #1 free marketplace for shorter term rentals in NYC, including furnished sublets, short term sublets, unfurnished and furnished short term rentals, lease assignments, lease breaks, monthly rentals, and rooms for rent. Renters, brokers, and landlords can search and list apartments for free.

 

SOURCE Leasebreak

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Marktschwergewichte schieben an: SMI erklimmt neue Rekordmarke
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Volatiler DAX-Wert: Wirecard zu riskant? Diese Konkurrenten kommen stattdessen in Frage
Visa-Aktie gewinnt: Visa übertrifft Prognosen und will weiter wachsen
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Amazon-Aktie im Sinkflug: Amazon macht mehr Umsatz, enttäuscht jedoch mit Gewinn
Polyphor-Aktien mit 40% im Höhenrausch - Hoffnung auf neuen Produktkandidaten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB