NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Event to Showcase Media Innovators

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future US, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets, has announced its 2019 selections for NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards.

Honorees will be recognized on the evening of October 30th, 2019 at 230 Fifth Penthouse in New York City.

"NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the media innovators who are redefining the media landscape in an age of change," said Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News VP and Global Editor-in-Chief, Bill Gannon. "As television evolves into a personalized video delivery model, businesses are transforming. This is a new Golden Age of media and we're proud to recognize some of the individuals whose vision and hard work are having a profound impact."

This year's honorees include:

Daniel Alvarez , NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

Matthew Barnes , Disney Advertising Sales

Leonardo Bittan , HBO Latin America

Sebastian Burkhardt , Keshet International

Josh Clarke , Viacom

Jessica Daigle , TEGNA

Yoel Flohr , AMC Networks

Abe Geiger , Hudson MX

Ryan Gould , WarnerMedia

Ross Habif , A+E Networks

Evan Hills , Dstillery

Keith P. Hopkins , Nexstar Media

Terry Hurlbutt , ABC News

Sarah Jensen , Crown Media Family Networks

J-T Ladt, Fuse Media

Alison Levin , Roku

Erin Lim , E! Entertainment

Andrea Lipstein , Nielsen

Lauren Lumsden , Condé Nast Entertainment

Katie Maloney , CAA

Joseph Markowski , DAZN

Osvaldo "Ozzie" Martinez, Telemundo Station Group

Allison Martucci , Google

Benjamin Maughan , TiVo

Andrew McCollum , Philo

Tom McLoughlin , NY Interconnect

Roy Meyeringh , beIN SPORTS

Stefanie Meyers , STARZ

Kimberli O'Meara , INSP

Samira Panah Bakhtiar , Amazon Web Services

Kristi Salmon , Mediacom Communications Corporation

Austin Scott , Freewheel, A Comcast Company

Elisa Segovia , Univision

Sandra Smith , FOX News Channel

Andre Swanston , Tru Optik

Dana Ucciferri , Bloomberg

Lindsay Van Kirk , Xandr

Shawn Witt , Leftfield Pictures

Tristan Zimmerman , Debmar-Mercury

Kate Zuckerman , CBS News

Mr. Gannon added, "We hope many others from the industry will join us for a special evening of celebration, cocktails and dancing."

