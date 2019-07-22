|
NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Event to Showcase Media Innovators
NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future US, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets, has announced its 2019 selections for NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards.
Honorees will be recognized on the evening of October 30th, 2019 at 230 Fifth Penthouse in New York City.
"NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the media innovators who are redefining the media landscape in an age of change," said Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News VP and Global Editor-in-Chief, Bill Gannon. "As television evolves into a personalized video delivery model, businesses are transforming. This is a new Golden Age of media and we're proud to recognize some of the individuals whose vision and hard work are having a profound impact."
This year's honorees include:
Mr. Gannon added, "We hope many others from the industry will join us for a special evening of celebration, cocktails and dancing."
For information about the awards and event, contact Kelly Boon at Kelly.Boon@futurenet.com. Visit our website to learn more about the honorees.
About Future:
Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach.
The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles.
The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.
