SMI 11'300 0.2%  SPI 14'522 0.1%  Dow 33'045 -0.3%  DAX 15'400 0.0%  Euro 0.9875 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.2%  Gold 1'825 -0.5%  Bitcoin 22'410 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9310 0.4%  Öl 80.5 -2.7% 
Ratgeber: Chainlink kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum LINK-Handel
BYD-Aktie: BYD investiert Milliardensumme in den Bau einer neuen Batteriefabrik
S&P 500-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie legt nachbörslich dennoch kräftig zu: NVIDIA mit deutlich weniger Gewinn
Ausblick: Beyond Meat präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Blick ins Depot: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 4. Quartal 2022 investiert
23.02.2023 00:20:00

NYC Alliance Inks IP Agreement with Solana Hills NFT Project

SOLANA HILLS, Calif. and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Alliance (NYCA), a leading privately owned, global, multi-platform apparel conglomerate (licenses brands including Juicy Couture, Frye, and Tretorn) announces a game-changing partnership with trailblazing NFT project Solana Hills. The deal cements the organization's status as a key player in bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 by bringing its innovative branding and omni-channel strategies to the world of NFTs.

By licensing the Solana Hills IP for product creation, NYC Alliance becomes the first vertically-integrated global apparel company to acquire, re-mint and expand an NFT collection for its designs. The partnership with Solana Hills will allow NYCA to offer a new level of engagement within the NFT space by leveraging the speed, efficiency, and scalability of the Solana blockchain while forging unprecedented opportunities for consumer participation. For NYCA Group President, Suzanne Silverstein, the decision was a no-brainer thanks to three solid pillars on which the teams agreed:

ART: Solana Hills offers some of the most dynamic art—in any chain. Layered and diverse, the project was designed to stand out on any platform and we believe there is truly something for everyone, even beyond the digital space. Playful details, characters boasting cult-followings and unique traits that correspond to varying degrees of rarity are a designer's dream as creative fuel and certain to ignite consumer frenzy.

BUSINESS MODEL: Partnering with global fashion conglomerate NYCA will propel Solana Hills into a leading global brand, shoppable online and IRL, with community involvement all along the way. Our unmatched portfolio which boasts more than 1,000 retailers and partners spans the market, from major department stores and boutiques to discount and big-box stores. NYCA's vertically-integrated model allows for quick turnaround of product with in-house design and sales teams, showrooms and a direct line to many of the world's largest retailers.

UTILITY: While the utility of NFT projects has primarily been limited to Web3, we see IRL opportunities for sustainable scaling and expansion thanks to our vast retail network and distribution channels. Creating value through innovative utilities is essential to the growth, success and sustainability of Solana Hills as we aim to connect, support and reward both Web3 and Web2 communities through the establishment of a new revenue share model.

Committed to long-term and sustainable growth, both organizations are confident that the partnership will be transformative for the space while also raising the bar for NFT- associated merchandise.

We invite you to join us on this exciting journey, as we help to shape the future of digital assets together. Join our Discord and follow @SolanaHills on Twitter and Instagram for the latest developments as we usher in a new era of innovation in the NFT space.

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Siegfried-Aktie knickt ein: Siegfried erzielt kräftiges Gewinnplus
Coinbase-Aktie verliert: Coinbase mit tiefroten Zahlen
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot
Schindler-Aktie springt hoch: Schindler vermeldet deutlichen Gewinnrückgang 2022 - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
ARYZTA-Aktie steigt deutlich: ARYZTA tilgt ausstehende Hybridanleihe
BASF-Aktie fällt: BASF bekommt neues Vorstandsmitglied - BASF will offenbar Teil der Ammoniak-Produktion stilllegen

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schaffte nach anfänglichen Einbussen bis Handelsende noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste eingrenzen und nahe der Nulllinie schliessen. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

