NY Laser Outlet Launches NYLO Aesthetics - A New Division Offering The latest Innovation in Aesthetic Medical Lasers and Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NY Laser Outlet - a one-stop-shop for the aesthetic Laser Industry that provides services Including buying, selling, renting, repairing laser devices and parts, as well as financing and clinical education – has just announced the launch of their new NYLO Aesthetics division, to offer the latest innovation in non-invasive aesthetic and medical lasers and technology. The NYLO Aesthetics portfolio of products, which offer best-in-class clinical results and patient satisfaction, include:

•JetPeel™ – a revolutionary, non-invasive aesthetic treatment system offering a needle-free, pain-free solution for transdermal infusion. It combines lymphatic drainage, exfoliation and infusion to treat a variety of skin conditions on the face, body and scalp. Powered by jet aviation engineering, JetPeel uses pressurized air, accelerated to supersonic velocities, to deliver powerful, bioactive skin nutrients to the dermal layer.

•Reshape™ – a non-invasive device offering an advanced combination of radio frequency (RF) and vacuum therapy to safely and effectively provide treatments for skin tightening, body and facial contouring, and cellulite reduction. With groundbreaking CORE technology, which features multiple RF modes, practitioners can offer the most requested aesthetic treatments with optimal clinical results and patient satisfaction.

•Horizon™ – a multi-platform technology offering IPL, Nd: YAG, Erbium, and Diode laser treatments in one portable platform system. The Horizon platform is user friendly and incorporates a Sub-Zero Cooling Tip which freezes and numbs pain receptor, allowing treatments to be performed at higher energy levels with virtually no pain.

•EmCyte Pure PRP - achieves the purest samples of any PRP extraction system with the highest quality outcomes.

•Ready Medical - a line of sterile, medical grade topical products that are mixed at the time of application and improve the results of other non-invasive treatments and surgical cosmetic procedures.

With an expansive showroom in NYC, as well as offices in Boston and Palm Beach, NYLO Aesthetics sources and distributes innovative, state-of-the-art aesthetic technologies to U.S. medical offices, including dermatologists and plastic surgeons, as well as premiere medi-spas, luxury hotel spas, and day spas.

"We launched the NYLO Aesthetics division to address the needs of the prestige luxury aesthetic market by offering exclusive, innovative technology at affordable pricing," says Ari Marom, founder of NY Laser Outlet. With a customer-centric approach at the core of their business model, NYLO Aesthetics' commitment to first class customer care means a culture of integrity, the highest quality equipment, and on-going customer support including clinical education and marketing.

About NY Laser Outlet

Founded in 2014 as a one-stop-shop for the aesthetic laser industry, NY Laser Outlet. provides services that include buying, selling, renting, repairing laser devices and parts, as well as offering financing and clinical education. The company has established a reputation for having the highest quality equipment, a culture of integrity and exceptional customer service. Clients visit from all over the world and appreciate the honesty and objectivity that is provided to them.

