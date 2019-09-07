07.09.2019 11:00:00

NY-Based Regulatory Compliance Specialists Offer Complimentary Cybersecurity White Paper to Educate Small- to Mid-Sized Law Firms

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its commitment to provide innovative answers to the growing, complex need for cybersecurity in businesses facing strict regulatory compliance controls, Partners in Regulatory Compliance (PIRC) has released a comprehensive white paper geared toward small- and mid-sized law firms.

Titled, "Simple Cybersecurity and Regulatory Compliance Strategies to Keep Small- Or Mid-Sized Law Firms in the Black while Avoiding a Black Eye," the white paper addresses the challenge of cybersecurity for small- and mid-sized law firms, providing insight into elements of data protection ranging from technology to training and even reputation management. The white paper leverages the deep expertise of PIRC's team to provide guidance around the security and compliance requirements all law firms face, but that are especially challenging in smaller practices.

"Our experience in dealing with small to mid-sized law firms in the New York region is that they don't have the in-house expertise to properly deal with cybersecurity issues. Many firms have imprudently abdicated cybersecurity responsibility to their IT personnel, who are often naïve when it comes to regulatory matters associated with cybersecurity," explained Daniel Haurey, founding member of PIRC. "This white paper aims to educate key stakeholders at these legal firms with simple and actionable strategies to mitigate the real risks of a cybersecurity incident."

In the white paper, law firm decision makers can learn about conducting a cybersecurity risk assessment, the value of employee cybersecurity awareness training, guidance around investing in IT security and methods for tackling reputation management.

To download the whitepaper and learn more about safeguarding your business, simply click here for a free copy or copy and paste the following link in your web browser: https://www.piregcompliance.com/whitepaper

To learn more about PIRC, visit piregcompliance.com.

 

SOURCE Partners in Regulatory Compliance

