09.06.2020 23:00:00

NXTsoft Launches OmniSecure, A Secure Fintech API Connectivity Monitoring Solution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft, the market leader in API connectivity, today announced the launch of OmniSecure, an API-monitoring solution that provides an additional layer of cybersecurity to NXTsoft's secure APIs. OmniSecure monitors API security logs 24/7 and reports anomalies and suspicious activities so that immediate action can be taken.

Cybersecurity is vital to ensure the integrity of API data. According to Accenture, cybercrime could cost banks an estimated $350 billion in the next five years. Gartner Inc., a research and advisory firm, estimates that within a year, 90% of web-enabled applications will be more exposed to attack by API weaknesses than via user interface (up from 40% in 2019). They also project that within two years APIs will be the most targeted attack vector in the enterprise. By nature, APIs expose application logic and sensitive data such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), which is why they have become a prime target for cybercriminals and why protecting APIs has become increasingly important.

OmniSecure's state-of-the-art technology is complemented with a 24/7, U.S.-based Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure that financial institutions experience safer networks, earlier detection of intrusion and relevant and specific threat intelligence.

"NXTsoft has over 25 years' experience developing API connectivity for Fintech companies and financial institutions and a strong background in cybersecurity for businesses of all types," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "Our desire to utilize this comprehensive knowledge coupled with the market's increased reliance on APIs and their attractiveness as entry points to cybercriminals was the impetus behind the creation of OmniSecure.

About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., NXTsoft is the market leader in API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.

 

SOURCE NXTsoft

Nachrichten

