NXP Semiconductors N.V. Announces Fall In Q3 Bottom Line

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $631 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $718 million, or $2.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $3.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $3.173 billion from $3.250 billion last year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

