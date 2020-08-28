28.08.2020 15:15:00

NxGen MDx facilitating pop-up COVID-19 testing in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen MDx is offering drive-up testing for COVID-19 from August 26 through September 25, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 am to 5 pm at Bayou City Fellowship, 12715 Telge Road, Cypress, TX 77429.

"We are proud to be part of expanding access to testing and hope these testing partnerships will help reduce delays and limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community," said Dr. Jacqueline Peacock, Director of Laboratory Operations at NxGen MDx.

NxGen MDx COVID-19 testing is performed using a nasal swab and will be self-collected by the patient inside their vehicle while under the supervision of a medical professional. To be tested, individuals must make an appointment online at https://nxgenmdx.com/covid-19-testing-tx/.

NxGen MDx performs RT-PCR testing to detect current infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). Results are reported within 48 to 72 hours of sample receipt.

About NxGen MDx
NxGen MDx LLC is a leading women's health company delivering highly accurate and precise genetic testing. NxGen MDx's history of whole-gene sequencing combined with advanced technology allows us to provide accessible, high-quality testing options to families as they plan for the future. NxGen MDx employs state-of-the-art technology, including rapid molecular diagnostics for infectious disease and genetic screening technology that examines the entire gene rather than parts of the gene, giving women and families a comprehensive assessment of their health. NxGen MDx is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.nxgenmdx.com.

SOURCE NxGen MDx

