26.02.2026 02:03:31
NWPX Infrastructure, Inc Q4 Income Falls
(RTTNews) - NWPX Infrastructure, Inc (NWPX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $8.88 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $10.10 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.
Excluding items, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $9.12 million or $0.93 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $125.64 million from $119.63 million last year.
NWPX Infrastructure, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $8.88 Mln. vs. $10.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $125.64 Mln vs. $119.63 Mln last year.
