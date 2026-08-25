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NVIDIA Aktie 994529 / US67066G1040

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25.08.2026 18:34:36

NVIDIA Unveils Jetson Orin Nano 2 For Edge AI Robotics

NVIDIA
168.87 CHF 0.37%
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(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), an American technology company, on Tuesday announced Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer aimed at entry-level edge AI applications, promising twice the inference performance of its predecessor while consuming 40% less power at the same performance.

The compact system is designed to help millions of developers build robots, drones and vision AI devices. Featuring 78 trillion operations per second of AI compute, 8GB of memory and an 8-core Arm CPU, Jetson Orin Nano 2 delivers a significant leap in AI and video-processing performance in a cost-efficient form factor.

Cognex, Doosan Bobcat and Matic are among the first companies to adopt the platform, while ecosystem partners including AAEON, ADLINK and Advantech are building carrier boards and hardware systems to accelerate deployment.

Alphabet's drone unit Wing said it plans to evaluate the new system to advance real-time AI perception and reasoning for faster, safer deliveries.

The module and developer kit are expected to be available in the first half of 2027.

On the Nasdaq, shares of NVIDIA are currently gaining 1.31 percent, changing hands at $211.21.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.2357 19.03.2027 154717220
Long 12.1443 17.06.2027 157879820
Long 340.08 18.09.2026 155884686
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.3922 9.85 159380634
Long 10.3042 6.11 159437150
Long 13.0785 3.78 158786663
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.2357 11.04 156742309
Short 9.1903 8.06 158786587
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -11.72 116116852
Long 10 -11.41 143965845
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

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