(RTTNews) - Shares of AI chip major NVIDIA Corp. were gaining around 4 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq following the announcement of the company's significantly higher third-quarter profit and revenues, on strong demand for its data center products amid AI boom. The company also issued fourth-quarter outlook, and said its next-generation Vera Rubin computing platform has begun shipping.

The news comes as the company is dealing with the chaos created by its co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital relationships, which caused him to step down after 33 years in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the company, during its third-quarter earnings call, said the board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO. The Board's investigation regarding the issues as well as its search for a new CEO is ongoing.

Huang, in his first public statement since stepping down as CEO, earlier in the day had said that he would be honored to return as Nvidia CEO if the board believes his reinstatement is in the best interests of shareholders, employees, and the company. He acknowledged making serious personal mistakes, expressed regret for the challenges they caused the board, and accepted full responsibility, pledging to cooperate completely with the board's independent investigation.

His departure followed allegations of extramarital relationships, including claims involving an Nvidia employee and a woman reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence, though these allegations have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, Huang has been summoned to testify before a Congressional panel regarding his alleged affair with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Separately, NVIDIA announced that the Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management.

The firm also announced expanded partnerships with supply chain partners, including Amkor Technology, Foxconn, Kinsus Interconnect Technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Siliconware Precision Industries and TSMC.

While announcing the results, Colette Kress, interim CEO and executive vice president and chief financial officer of NVIDIA, said, "Our momentum is real. NVIDIA is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people. Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater."

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, including an additional week, NVIDIA expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent. The company is not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook.

Gross margins are expected to be between 71.0 percent and 72.0 percent.

Further, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable December 23 to shareholders of record on December 2.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company had approximately $227.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

In the third quarter, net income climbed 105 percent to $65.3 billion from $31.9 billion last year. Earnings per share grew 108 percent to $2.70 from prior year's $1.30.

Adjusted net income increased to $64.9 billion or $2.68 per share from $31.0 billion or $1.27 per share in the prior year.

Gross margin improved to 74.8 percent from 73.4 percent last year.

Revenue surged 103 percent to $115.8 billion from $57 billion. Data Center revenue climbed 110 percent to $107.6 billion, while Edge Computing revenue increased 42 percent to $8.2 billion. Total revenue grew 20% on a sequential basis.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, NVDA shares were trading 3.74 percent higher at $161.28, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.44 percent lower.

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