Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’807 0.4%  SPI 19’031 0.4%  Dow 49’488 -0.1%  DAX 25’175 0.7%  Euro 0.9124 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’065 0.7%  Gold 4’955 1.6%  Bitcoin 51’769 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7716 0.2%  Öl 69.1 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Sunrise Communications138622040
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Moderna-Aktie legt kräftig zu: FDA startet Prüfung des mRNA-Grippevakzins
Sunrise-Aktie im Plus: Umsatz leicht rückläufig - Dividende wird erneut erhöht
Aktien von Meta und NVIDIA gefragt: Kooperation bei KI-Infrastruktur beflügelt Kurse
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Glencore-Aktie im Plus: Umsatz legt zu - Profitabilität sinkt, Zusatzdividende geplant
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.02.2026 14:57:40

Nvidia May Lead Early Upward Move On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's lackluster session modestly higher, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

Nvidia (NVDA) may help lead the markets higher, as the artificial intelligence chipmaker is jumping by 1.9 percent in pre-market trading.

The advance by Nvidia comes after the company announced a multi-year, multi-generational strategic partnership with Facebook parent Meta (META) spanning on-premises, cloud and AI infrastructure.

The company said the partnership will enable the large-scale deployment of Nvidia CPUs and millions of Nvidia Blackwell and Rubin GPUs.

Fellow "Magnificent Seven" member Amazon (AMZN) is also likely to see early strength following news Bill Ackman's Pershing Square increased its stake in the online retail giant by 65 percent during the fourth quarter.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to this afternoon's release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's late January meeting, when the central bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged, may shed additional light on the outlook for rates.

Shortly before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of January. Industrial production is expected to climb by 0.4 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December.

After recovering from an early move to the downside, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher.

The Dow inched up 32.26 points or 0.1 percent to 49,533.19, the Nasdaq edged up 31.71 points or 0.1 percent to 22,578.38 and the S&P 500 crept up 7.05 points or 0.1 percent to 6,843.22.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with several markets still closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.0 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.0 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.59 to $63.92 a barrel after sliding $0.56 to $62.33 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,980.10, up $74.20 compared to the previous session's close of $4,905.90. On Tuesday, gold plunged $140.40.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 153.79 yen compared to the 153.28 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1831 compared to yesterday's $1.1853.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Applied Materials & Safran mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Lam Research
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:02 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:34 SMI steuert auf 14.000-Punkte-Marke zu
08:00 Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
17.02.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’346.71 19.93 SV5BGU
Short 14’640.88 13.96 S29BTU
Short 15’203.69 8.87 S8QBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’807.16 18.02.2026 14:45:58
Long 13’238.07 19.93 S06BLU
Long 12’933.10 13.89 STVB8U
Long 12’370.95 8.87 S8IBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer Aktie News: Bayer reagiert am Nachmittag positiv
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
SMI nach neuem Rekord weiter stark -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich stärker -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel tiefer
Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt ZIM - Aktie legt zu
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Mittwochvormittag stärker
JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Rückgang bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Ausblick macht Hoffnung
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Massives Aktienrückkaufprogramm wird vorangetrieben - EU-Zulassung für Abnehmspritze Wegovy im Blick

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:47 ROUNDUP/Die 'Speerspitze' rückt an: Verlegung über den Ostseestrand
14:45 ROUNDUP: Appell an CDU-Parteitag für Softdrink-Steuer
14:44 Aktien New York Ausblick: Gewinne erwartet - Nvidia führt Tech-Riesen an
14:40 KORREKTUR/Studie: Heime durch mehr Krankenpflege im Nachteil
14:25 HOCHTIEF-Aktie auf Rekord: Auftragseingang aus Milliardenprojekt der Bundeswehr
14:23 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax klettert deutlich über 25.000 Punkte - Bayer brechen ein
14:10 ROUNDUP: Wie klappt der Durchbruch für E-Patientenakten?
13:59 Energieverband: Reiche-Pläne verstoßen gegen Europarecht
13:55 ROUNDUP: Rasches Ende der Ukraine-Gespräche in Genf
13:54 ROUNDUP: Kanzler und Digitalminister offen für Social-Media-Verbot