NVIDIA Expands Autonomous Driving Partnership With Hyundai And Kia

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA announced an expanded collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation to advance next-generation autonomous driving technologies using the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform.

The partnership combines Hyundai Motor Group's software-defined vehicle expertise and global fleet data with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI infrastructure. Together, they aim to build scalable, data-driven autonomous driving systems across Hyundai and Kia vehicle platforms.

As part of the collaboration, Hyundai Motor Group will integrate NVIDIA technologies to support Level 2 and higher autonomous driving systems in select vehicles, enhancing safety and intelligent driving capabilities. NVIDIA and Hyundai also plan to explore deeper collaboration with Motional, Hyundai's autonomous driving joint venture, to accelerate Level 4 robotaxi development and next-generation mobility services.

By leveraging NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, Hyundai Motor Group will develop a scalable autonomous driving stack — spanning advanced driver assistance to full autonomy — supported by continuous cycles of real-world data collection, AI model training, simulation, validation, and deployment across production vehicles.