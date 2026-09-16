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NVIDIA Aktie 994529 / US67066G1040

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16.09.2026 23:41:59

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says AI Safety Is An Engineering Challenge

NVIDIA
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(RTTNews) - Nvidia (NVDA) founder and CEO Jensen Huang said artificial intelligence safety should be treated primarily as an engineering challenge, rather than something that necessarily requires new laws or regulations.

Speaking alongside Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at the Dreamforce conference, Huang said companies should not release AI products unless they are confident in their functionality, capabilities and safety.

Huang argued that innovation and safety do not have to come at the expense of each other. He encouraged companies to move quickly while pausing when products raise serious safety concerns. He also said AI could significantly increase productivity and eventually make every company and country an AI-driven organisation.

His comments came as Salesforce announced Koa, its first CRM reasoning model, built by post-training Nvidia's Nemotron 3 Super on synthetic enterprise data. Salesforce said Koa achieved comparable or better performance than leading models on CRM tasks while producing three times fewer errors.

Koa is already being used internally and will enter customer pilots in October through Salesforce's Agentforce platform. General availability is expected in winter 2026 in U.S. regions.

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.349 18.12.2026 153820417
Long 11.3791 19.03.2027 154717222
Long 117.5844 18.09.2026 152901541
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.349 10.89 159380634
Long 10.0787 7.20 159437150
Long 13.0649 4.89 158786663
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.0551 10.52 155496909
Short 7.839 9.21 156742309
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Long 5 -13.22 116116852
Long 10 -11.20 143965845
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Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

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