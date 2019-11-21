Nuxeo Recognized as a "Strong Performer" in Digital Asset Management by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuxeo , a next-generation Content Services Platform, today announced the company has been recognized as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q4 2019 , a 28-point criterion evaluation of top Digital Asset Management (DAM) for customer experience providers by Forrester Research Inc. , a leading global research and advisory firm.

Forrester evaluated the state of the DAM market and identified 14 of the most significant providers for customer experience. According to the report, Nuxeo's strengths include "search, scalability, and metadata and taxonomy." Customer references emphasized their satisfaction with Nuxeo's "search and scale against their large libraries of content. One customer noted that they appreciated the highly flexible data model, and that the platform felt like a 'custom app in a low-code environment,' which was a top selling point."

"We're proud to be recognized by the Forrester research team as one of the Strong Performers in DAM for customer experience," said Eric Barroca, CEO of Nuxeo. "Nuxeo DAM is accelerating the marketing and product creative life cycle for many trend-driven retail and CPG companies. In these markets, being first-to-market is a critical driver of success or failure. The agility of our low-code, open-source platform enables enterprises to quickly build and deploy smart DAM applications that create competitive advantage."

Forrester's report comes as DAM gains broader adoption in more organizations, requiring leading vendors to provide improved support for usability, work-in-progress assets, and enterprise integrations. Researchers specifically noted the technology must plug into other systems to support the upstream and downstream creation and delivery of omnichannel content and campaigns. In addition, the report recommends that DAM customers look for solutions capable of enriching content through AI with business-specific tagging and that can be used to help drive content reuse as well as more personalized experiences.

For more information, access a complimentary copy of the report here: The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q4 2019 .

About Nuxeo:

Nuxeo , developer of the leading, cloud-native Content Services Platform, is reinventing digital asset management (DAM) and enterprise content management (ECM). Nuxeo is fundamentally changing how people work with both data and content to realize new value from digital information. Its cloud-native platform has been deployed by large enterprises, mid-sized businesses and government agencies worldwide. Customers like Verizon, Electronic Arts, ABN Amro, and the Department of Defense have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2008, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com .

