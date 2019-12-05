NUWAY® Opens Addiction Treatment Center in Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NUWAY ®, one of Minnesota's largest non-profit addiction and mental healthcare treatment providers, is now welcoming clients to its Duluth Counseling Center at 4615 Grand Ave W, Suite 300, Duluth, MN.

The new facility offers evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders to residents of Duluth and surrounding communities. The program's licensed clinicians provide intensive-outpatient services utilizing a holistic care model. This includes helping clients access community recovery support services and recovery housing – a crucial link for sustained recovery.

NUWAY's arrival in Duluth brings extended care resources to the region. Earlier this year, NUWAY expanded its services in the Twin Cities, where it has been operating since 1966. NUWAY opened an outpatient facility in Rochester in July.

"NUWAY is growing to meet the identified need for care. This facility will offer the same level of quality care found at our other facilities in the Twin Cities and Rochester," says NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, Monique Bourgeois.

NUWAY utilizes a model of care called Recovery In Supportive Environments (R.I.S.E.) to provide clients with evidence-based clinical care, access to quality-managed recovery housing providers, peer support services, and connection to other available community recovery resources. The R.I.S.E. model of outpatient treatment helps NUWAY clients bridge traditional gaps in the treatment continuum and build recovery capital associated with positive outcomes.

A stable recovery environment is vitally important for NUWAY clients. NUWAY partners with community-based recovery housing providers that meet its strict quality standards. NUWAY hopes to stimulate much-needed recovery housing availability in and around Duluth.

"NUWAY - Duluth Counseling Center is broadening access to addiction services to those in need," says Program Manager, Angela Gilbertson. "We offer 20 hours of intensive outpatient addiction treatment, including therapy for co-occurring mental health conditions. Additionally, we provide transportation assistance, if needed, and one nutritionally-based snack each day of service."

"The lack of stable recovery housing has been a significant treatment barrier in Duluth, and the fact that NUWAY can offer help with finding quality recovery housing is a big plus," explains Gilbertson. "Our new center is also fast becoming a meeting place where clients find fellowship and mutual support. When we welcomed the first clients in October, they showed up right on time for their therapy session. Now we have people show up half an hour early just to chat or have a cup of coffee. This is an important part of the recovery process."

NUWAY — Duluth Counseling Center is a safe environment for adults with substance use disorder to get treatment and support. Anyone seeking treatment services for themselves or loved ones are encouraged to contact the center at 218-207-2130.

An open house will take place on December 12 from 2-4 p.m. All are invited to stop for a tour and to learn more about the addiction treatment services offered.

Established in 1966, NUWAY® is a non-profit, evidence-based addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment provider accredited by The Joint Commission. With residential and outpatient treatment facilities throughout Minnesota, NUWAY helps clients access a coordinated continuum of care that includes treatment, recovery housing, peer support services, and other community resources. NUWAY offers medium-intensity residential treatment for adult men and transgender individuals, and intensive outpatient treatment with optional recovery housing for individuals of all genders. Lengths of stay are individualized to client needs. NUWAY is GLBTQIA+, and medication-assisted treatment safe and friendly.

For more information contact Monique Bourgeois, NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, at 651-964-3680.

