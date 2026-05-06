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06.05.2026 15:10:55
Nuvation Bio's Supplemental NDA With Updated Data For IBTROZI Wins FDA Acceptance
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application with updated data for IBTROZI for the treatment of advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer, with a target action date of January 4, 2027.
The submission includes an additional 10 months of data from the pivotal TRUST-I and TRUST-II studies as of an August 2025 data cutoff, further validating the overall clinical profile with long-term follow-up.
These findings revealed that IBTROZI demonstrated a median duration of response of 49.7 months and a median progression-free survival of 49.6 months in TKI-naïve patients in TRUST-I. However, the median duration of response had not yet been reached in TKI-naïve patients in the TRUST-II study at the time of the data cutoff.
In the pre-market hours, NUVB is trading at $4.90, up 1.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu Nuvation Bio Inc Registered Shs
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Nuvation Bio vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Nuvation Bio mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)