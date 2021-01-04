SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0791 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’942 2.3%  Bitcoin 27’753 -4.4%  Dollar 0.8812 -0.2%  Öl 50.7 -1.9% 
04.01.2021 22:07:00

NuVasive to Participate in 39th Annual Virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today that NuVasive Chief Executive Officer, J. Christopher Barry will present at the 39th Annual Virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET/ 11:50 a.m. PT.  

NuVasive Logo

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. A replay of the presentation will remain available on the website for 30 days after the live webcast. 

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvasive-to-participate-in-39th-annual-virtual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301200514.html

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 248.70
2.85 %
Givaudan 3’805.00
2.01 %
Geberit 564.00
1.77 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’056.50
1.59 %
ABB 25.08
1.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.30
-0.27 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.49 %
Novartis 83.19
-0.55 %
Alcon 58.40
-0.75 %
Swiss Re 82.40
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:34
Spannungsgeladener Jahreswechsel
08:59
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Meyer Burger erhält staatliche Förderung zum Aufbau von Solarzellenproduktion - Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
SMI-Anleger sorgten für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackte im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit