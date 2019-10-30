NuVasive Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue increased 7.2% to $290.8 million , or 7.5% on a constant currency basis;

, or 7.5% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating profit margin of 10.5%; Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 15.7%;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.21 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.59 ; and

; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of ; and Company raises full-year 2019 financial guidance.

"In the third quarter 2019, NuVasive grew at multiples of market, with revenue increasing 7.2% driven by nearly double-digit organic growth within U.S. Hardware," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "In addition to strong topline results, our margin expansion demonstrates the ability to improve profitability with continued commitment to driving operational excellence. Based on the Company's performance year to date, we are raising full-year 2019 financial guidance to reflect continued growth and confidence in the business."

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

NuVasive reported third quarter 2019 total revenue of $290.8 million, a 7.2% increase compared to $271.3 million for the third quarter 2018. On a constant currency basis, third quarter 2019 total revenue increased 7.5% compared to the same period last year.

For the third quarter 2019, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $213.8 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.5%. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $197.1 million and $197.4 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 72.7% and 72.8%, respectively, for the third quarter 2018.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.21, for the third quarter 2019 compared to a GAAP net income of $15.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.30, for the third quarter 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $30.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.59, for the third quarter 2019 compared to net income of $29.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, for the third quarter 2018.

Annual Financial Guidance for 2019

The Company raised its full-year 2019 financial guidance as a result of strong financial performance to date.



2019 Guidance Range 1

Prior

Current

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $1.14B - $1.16B

$1.14B - $1.16B

~$1.16B

~$1.16B % Growth - Reported 3.4% - 5.4%

3.4% - 5.4%

5.1% - 5.8%

5.1% - 5.8% % Growth - Constant Currency 2



3.8% - 5.8%





5.6% - 6.3% Operating margin 9.1% - 9.5%

15.3% - 15.7%

9.4% - 9.8%

15.5% - 15.9% Earnings per share $0.93 - $1.03

$2.25 - $2.35

$0.95 - $1.00

$2.35- $2.40 EBITDA margin 21.2% - 21.5%

25.5% - 25.9%

20.6% - 21.0%

25.0% - 25.4% Tax Rate ~24%

~23%

~26%

~23%





1 Prior guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided October 30, 2019. 2 Constant currency is a measure that adjusts US GAAP revenue for the impact of currency over the same period in the prior year.

The Company updates full-year 2019 revenue to approximately $1.16 billion , compared with prior guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion , which now includes approximately $6 million in year-over-year currency headwinds compared with prior guidance of $5 million . This reflects reported growth in the range of 5.1% to 5.8%, compared with prior guidance of 3.4% to 5.4%. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is in the range of 5.6% to 6.3%, compared with prior guidance of 3.8% to 5.8%;

, compared with prior guidance of to , which now includes approximately in year-over-year currency headwinds compared with prior guidance of . This reflects reported growth in the range of 5.1% to 5.8%, compared with prior guidance of 3.4% to 5.4%. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is in the range of 5.6% to 6.3%, compared with prior guidance of 3.8% to 5.8%; Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 15.5% to 15.9%, compared with prior guidance of 15.3% to 15.7%;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in a range of $2.35 to $2.40 , compared with prior guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 ;

to , compared with prior guidance of to ; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.0% to 25.4%, compared with prior guidance of 25.5% to 25.9%; and

Non-GAAP effective tax expense rate of approximately 23%.

Organizational Structure

NuVasive announced today a new organizational structure, effective January 1, 2020, to further build upon its success and advance the Company's five-year strategic plan.

"We are implementing organizational structure changes to bring together the commercial, product and technology teams under one function and to establish a new global operations function focused on supply chain and logistics," continued Barry. "This is a natural progression aligned with our recently announced five-year strategy and our purpose to transform surgery, advance care and change lives."

The new organizational structure combines customer-facing and innovation activities under a single function led by the Company's president, Matt Link. A new global operations function, including supply chain, distribution, manufacturing, quality assurance and real estate & facilities, will be led by Dale Wolf, NuVasive's current head of manufacturing.

Supplementary Financial Information

For additional financial detail, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Reconciliation of Full Year EPS Guidance







2019 Guidance Range 1, 2

2018 Actuals 1



Prior 3

Current 4 GAAP net income per share $0.24



$0.93 - 1.03

$0.95- 1.00 Impact of change to diluted share count —



—

— GAAP net income per share, adjusted to diluted Non-GAAP share count $0.24



$0.93 - 1.03

$0.95 - 1.00













Business transition costs 5 0.22



0.11

0.10 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 6 0.02



—

— Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.32



0.34

0.34 Litigation related expenses and settlements 7 0.65



0.18

0.19 Non-recurring consulting fees 8 0.12



—

— Net loss on strategic investments 0.07



—

0.09 Amortization of intangible assets 0.97



0.96

0.97 Purchase of in-process research and development 9 0.17



—

— European medical device regulation 10 0.01



0.11

0.09 Tax effect of adjustments 11 (0.56)



(0.38)

(0.38) Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.23



$2.25 - 2.35

$2.35 - 2.40













GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - basic 51,382



51,954

51,959 GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 52,355



52,898

52,948 Non-GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 12 52,178



52,586

52,578





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided October 30, 2019. 3 Effective tax expense rate of ~24% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 4 Effective tax expense rate of ~26% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 5 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 6 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 7 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 8 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 9 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 10 Costs related to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 11 The impact on results from taxes include tax affecting the adjustments above at the statutory rate as well as taking into account discrete items and including those discrete items in the annual effective tax rate calculation. The Company also includes those adjustments that would have benefited the tax rate in lieu of the above adjustments as part of the Company's tax filings. The impact of the changes to the tax rate results in an annual rate of ~43% benefit on a GAAP basis and ~18% on a non-GAAP basis in 2018. 12 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Margin %





















2019 Guidance Range 1, 2 (in thousands, except %)

2018 Actuals 1

Prior

Current Non-GAAP Gross Margin % [A]

71.9%

72.5% - 73.0%

72.8% - 73.2% Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 3

(0.1%)

0.0%

0.0% GAAP Gross Margin [B]

71.8%

72.5% - 73.0%

72.8% - 73.2%













Non-GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [C]

51.1%

50.8% - 51.7%

50.9% - 51.7% Non-recurring consulting fees 4

0.6%

0.0%

0.0% Litigation related expenses 5

0.6%

0.8%

0.8% GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [D]

52.3%

51.6% - 52.5%

51.7% - 52.5%













GAAP and Non-GAAP Research & Development Expense [E]

5.6%

6.0%

6.0%













Litigation related settlements [F] 6

2.5%

0.0%

0.0% Amortization of intangible assets [G]

4.6%

4.4%

4.4% Purchase of in-process research and development [H] 7

0.8%

0.0%

0.0% European medical device regulation [I] 8

0.0%

0.5%

0.4% Business transition costs [J] 9

1.0%

0.5%

0.5%













Non-GAAP Operating Margin % [A - C - E]

15.1%

15.3% - 15.7%

15.5% - 15.9%













GAAP Operating Margin % [B - D - E - F - G - H - I - J]

4.9%

9.1% - 9.5%

9.4% - 9.8%





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided October 30, 2019. 3 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 4 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 5 Expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 6 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter. 7 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 8 Costs related to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 9 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin %

















2019 Guidance Range 1, 5 (in thousands, except %) 2018 Actuals 1, 2

Prior 3

Current4 Net Income 1.1%

4.3% - 4.7%

4.2% - 4.6% Interest income / expense, net 3.4%

3.3%

3.2% Income tax benefit / (expense) (0.3%)

1.5%

1.5% Depreciation and amortization 11.8%

11.9%

11.7% EBITDA Margin 16.0%

21.2% - 21.5%

20.6% - 21.0% Non-cash stock based compensation 2.3%

2.5%

2.3% Business transition costs 6 1.0%

0.5%

0.4% Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 7 0.1%

0.0%

0.0% Litigation related expenses and settlements 8 3.1%

0.8%

0.9% Non-recurring consulting fees 9 0.6%

0.0%

0.0% In-process research and development 10 0.8%

0.0%

0.0% European medical device regulation 11 0.0%

0.5%

0.4% Net loss on strategic investments 0.3%

0.0%

0.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.3%

25.5% - 25.9%

25.0% - 25.4%





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Effective tax expense rate of ~43% benefit applied to GAAP earnings and ~18% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 3 Effective tax expense rate of ~24% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 4 Effective tax expense rate of ~26% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 5 Prior guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided October 30, 2019. 6 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 7 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 8 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 9 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 10 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 11 Charges represent the costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating profit margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost). Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 213,807 $ 30,514 $ 11,010 $ 0.21 53,056 $ 11,010 % of revenue 73.5% 10.5%







Amortization of intangible assets

12,596 12,596





Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

1,899 1,899



1,899 Business transition costs 2

(333) (333)



(333) European medical device regulation 3

953 953



953 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,432





Net loss on strategic investments



4,767



4,767 Tax effect of adjustments 4



(4,455)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,034 Income tax expense









4,774 Depreciation and amortization









33,631 Non-cash stock based compensation









7,829 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 213,807 $ 45,629 $ 30,869 $ 0.59 52,590 $ 73,564 % of revenue 73.5% 15.7%





25.3%





1 Represents expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of October 30, 2019, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~26% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 628,615 $ 80,884 $ 35,358 $ 0.67 52,667 $ 35,358 % of revenue 73.3% 9.4%







Amortization of intangible assets

38,498 38,498





Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

6,976 6,976



6,976 Business transition costs 2

5,146 5,146



5,146 European medical device regulation 3

2,685 2,685



2,685 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



13,125





Net loss on strategic investments



4,767



4,767 Tax effect of adjustments 4



(15,269)





Interest expense/(income), net









27,461 Income tax expense









12,012 Depreciation and amortization









101,245 Non-cash stock based compensation









20,447 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 628,615 $ 134,189 $ 91,286 $ 1.74 52,512 $ 216,097 % of revenue 73.3% 15.6%





25.2%





1 Represents expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of October 30, 2019, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~26% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 6 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 197,141 $ 17,971 $ 15,923 $ 0.30 53,189 $ 15,923 % of revenue 72.7% 6.6%







Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1 270 270 270



270 Amortization of intangible assets

12,349 12,349





Litigation related expenses and settlements 2

1,333 1,333



1,333 Business transition costs 3

1,443 1,443



1,443 Purchase of in-process research and development 4

8,913 8,913



8,913 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,208





Net gain on strategic investments



(5,137)



(5,137) Tax effect of adjustments 5



(9,798)





Interest expense/(income), net









8,905 Income tax benefit









(2,618) Depreciation and amortization









32,258 Non-cash stock based compensation









11,068 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 197,411 $ 42,279 $ 29,504 $ 0.56 52,539 $ 72,358 % of revenue 72.8% 15.6%





26.7%





1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 5 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of October 30, 2018, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~18% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 6 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted EPS Diluted

WASO 7 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 588,357 $ 28,312 $ 322 $ 0.01 52,296 $ 322 % of revenue 72.3% 3.5%







Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1 1,080 1,080 1,080



1,080 Non-recurring consulting fees 2

6,084 6,084



6,084 Amortization of intangible assets

37,402 37,402





Litigation related expenses and settlements 3

31,302 31,302



31,302 Business transition costs 4

7,694 7,694



7,694 Purchase of in-process research and development 5

8,913 8,913



8,913 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



12,460





Net loss on strategic investments



3,867



3,867 Tax effect of adjustments 6



(28,682)





Interest expense/(income), net









28,078 Income tax benefit









(7,931) Depreciation and amortization









96,409 Non-cash stock based compensation









22,062 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 589,437 $ 120,787 $ 80,442 $ 1.54 52,079 $ 197,880 % of revenue 72.5% 14.8%





24.3%





1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 3 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 4 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 5 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of October 30, 2018, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~18% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 7 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Investor Conference Call

NuVasive will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the third quarter 2019. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. After the live webcast, the call will remain available on NuVasive's website through November 29, 2019. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until November 6, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13695343.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the third quarter 2019, as well as projections for 2019 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals. The Company's results for the third quarter 2019 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2019 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue















Product revenue

$ 260,173

$ 242,030

$ 765,377

$ 728,232 Service revenue

30,662

29,271

92,339

85,155 Total revenue

290,835

271,301

857,716

813,387 Cost of revenue (excluding below amortization of intangible assets)















Cost of products sold

57,164

54,741

169,263

168,134 Cost of services

19,864

19,419

59,838

56,896 Total cost of revenue

77,028

74,160

229,101

225,030 Gross profit

213,807

197,141

628,615

588,357 Operating expenses:















Sales, marketing and administrative

152,887

141,211

450,816

433,635 Research and development

18,143

15,254

53,271

44,601 Amortization of intangible assets

12,596

12,349

38,498

37,402 Purchase of in-process research and development

—

8,913

—

8,913 Litigation liability loss

—

—

—

27,800 Business transition costs

(333)

1,443

5,146

7,694 Total operating expenses

183,293

179,170

547,731

560,045 Interest and other expense, net:















Interest income

620

130

1,356

380 Interest expense

(9,654)

(9,035)

(28,817)

(28,458) Other (expense) income, net

(5,696)

4,239

(6,053)

(7,843) Total interest and other expense, net

(14,730)

(4,666)

(33,514)

(35,921) Income (loss) before income taxes

15,784

13,305

47,370

(7,609) Income tax (expense) benefit

(4,774)

2,618

(12,012)

7,931 Consolidated net income

$ 11,010

$ 15,923

$ 35,358

$ 322

















Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.21

$ 0.31

$ 0.68

$ 0.01 Diluted

$ 0.21

$ 0.30

$ 0.67

$ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

52,057

51,439

51,901

51,341 Diluted

53,056

53,189

52,667

52,296

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par values and share amounts)













September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS

(Unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 163,399

$ 117,840 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $16,444 and $16,171, respectively

203,611

196,487 Inventory, net

308,893

273,244 Prepaid income taxes

20,328

16,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,610

13,733 Total current assets

710,841

618,209 Property and equipment, net

263,135

238,841 Intangible assets, net

214,492

252,048 Goodwill

560,744

561,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets

67,128

— Deferred tax assets

4,023

5,263 Restricted cash and investments

2,395

2,395 Other assets

17,094

29,737 Total assets

$ 1,839,852

$ 1,707,859 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 105,944

$ 105,877 Contingent consideration liabilities

7,774

7,560 Accrued payroll and related expenses

66,044

59,960 Operating lease liabilities

5,792

— Litigation liabilities

2,065

1,415 Income tax liabilities

5,496

4,648 Total current liabilities

193,115

179,460 Senior convertible notes

617,992

602,526 Deferred and income tax liabilities

13,491

4,964 Operating lease liabilities

72,713

— Other long-term liabilities

65,927

86,384 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, 57,420,854 and 56,648,077 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

62

61 Additional paid-in capital

1,421,235

1,397,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,332)

(8,628) Retained earnings

52,599

17,241 Treasury stock at cost; 5,354,355 shares and 5,116,496 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(585,950)

(571,978) Total equity

876,614

834,525 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,839,852

$ 1,707,859

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited)

2019

2018 Operating activities:







Consolidated net income

$ 35,358

$ 322 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

101,245

96,409 Purchase of in-process research and development

—

8,913 Amortization of non-cash interest

15,853

14,986 Stock-based compensation

20,447

22,062 Reserves on current assets

11,539

11,116 Net loss on strategic investments

4,767

3,867 Other non-cash adjustments

8,733

16,560 Deferred income taxes

9,810

(9,938) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(8,645)

8,622 Inventory

(45,571)

(33,491) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,499)

(1,047) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7,378

21,400 Accrued payroll and related expenses

4,108

(9,566) Litigation liability

650

166 Income taxes

(2,588)

108 Net cash provided by operating activities

160,585

150,489 Investing activities:







Acquisitions and investments

(4,100)

(52,555) Purchases of intangible assets

(7,501)

(7,682) Purchases of property and equipment

(94,430)

(78,405) Net cash used in investing activities

(106,031)

(138,642) Financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

3,888

5,563 Purchases of treasury stock

(13,343)

(2,817) Payment of contingent consideration

(809)

(18,700) Proceeds from revolving line of credit

—

100,000 Repayments on revolving line of credit

—

(95,000) Other financing activities

2,283

(236) Net cash used in financing activities

(7,981)

(11,190) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,014)

(1,349) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

45,559

(692) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

120,235

78,198 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 165,794

$ 77,506

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvasive-announces-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-300948417.html

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.