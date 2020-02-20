NuVasive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019

Revenue increased 7.6% to $310.4 million , or 7.8% on a constant currency basis;

, or 7.8% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating margin of 13.6%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.4%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.55 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.73 .

Full Year 2019

Revenue increased 6.0% to $1.168 billion , or 6.6% on a constant currency basis;

, or 6.6% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating margin of 10.5%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 15.8%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.23 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.47 .

"NuVasive delivered strong financial results in 2019 with consistent, above-market growth of 6.0% over prior year," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "In 2020, our primary growth drivers include continuing to lead in lateral spine surgery, further innovation in targeted spine segments and achieving scale in key global markets to drive value and deliver on our long-term commitments."

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

NuVasive reported fourth quarter 2019 total revenue of $310.4 million, a 7.6% increase compared to $288.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018. On a constant currency basis, fourth quarter 2019 total revenue increased 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter 2019, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $227.1 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.2%. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $202.2 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 70.1%, for the fourth quarter 2018.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $29.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.55, for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to GAAP net income of $12.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.23, for the fourth quarter 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $38.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.73, for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.69, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Full Year 2019 Results

NuVasive reported full year 2019 total revenue of $1.168 billion, a 6.0% increase compared to $1.102 billion for the full year 2018. On a constant currency basis, full year 2019 total revenue increased 6.6% compared to the full year 2018.

For the full year 2019, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $855.7 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.3%. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $790.6 million and $791.6 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 71.8% and 71.9%, respectively, for the full year 2018. For the full year 2019, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were $732.7 million and $670.7 million, respectively. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses of $736.4 million and $624.8 million, respectively, for the full year 2018.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $65.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.23, for the full year 2019 compared to GAAP net income of $12.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.24, for the full year 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $129.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.47, for the full year 2019 compared to non-GAAP net income of $116.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.23, for the full year 2018.

Annual Financial Guidance for 2020

The company estimates full year 2020 revenue growth to be in the range of 4.0% to 6.0%, GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.55 to $2.65.



2020 Guidance Range 1

GAAP Non-GAAP Total Revenue Growth 4.0% - 6.0%

4.0% - 6.0% U.S. Spinal Hardware 5.0% - 7.0%

5.0% - 7.0% U.S. Surgical Support (3.0%) - 1.0%

(3.0%) - 1.0% International 10.0% - 12.0%

10.0% - 12.0% Operating margin 10.1% - 10.5%

15.8% - 16.2% Diluted earnings per share $1.15 - 1.25

$2.55 - 2.65





1 Guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2020.

Supplementary Financial Information

For additional financial detail, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Reconciliation of Full Year EPS



2019 Actuals 1

2020 Guidance Range 1, 2 GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.23



$1.15 - 1.25 Impact of change to diluted share count 3 0.01



0.05 - 0.10 Amortization of intangible assets 0.97



0.95 - 1.00 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.33



0.30 - 0.35 European medical device regulation 4 0.10



0.15 - 0.20 Other 5 0.20



0.15 - 0.20 Tax effect of adjustments 6 (0.38)



(0.30) - (0.35) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $2.47



$2.55 - 2.65





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2020. 3 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Includes costs associated with certain ongoing litigation related expenses and settlements, net losses on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for further detail. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.

Reconciliation of Full Year Operating Margin %





2019 Actuals 1

2020 Guidance Range 1, 2 GAAP operating margin %

10.5%

10.1% - 10.5% Amortization of intangible assets

4.4%

4.2% - 4.3% European medical device regulation 3

0.4%

0.7% - 0.9% Other 4

0.5%

0.7% - 0.9% Non-GAAP operating margin %

15.8%

15.8% - 16.2%





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2020. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Includes costs associated with certain ongoing litigation related expenses and settlements and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for further detail.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost). Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 227,098 $ 42,166 $ 29,876 $ 0.55 54,638 $ 29,876 % of revenue 73.2% 13.6%







Amortization of intangible assets

12,599 12,599





Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

818 818



818 Business transition costs 2

(7,141) (7,141)



(7,141) European medical device regulation 3

2,384 2,384



2,384 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,492





Tax effect of adjustments 4



(4,513)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,147 Income tax expense









3,271 Depreciation and amortization









34,348 Non-cash stock based compensation









10,285 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 227,098 $ 50,826 $ 38,515 $ 0.73 52,979 $ 82,988 % of revenue 73.2% 16.4%





26.7%





1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~19% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 855,713 $ 123,050 $ 65,234 $ 1.23 53,160 $ 65,234 % of revenue 73.3% 10.5%







Amortization of intangible assets

51,097 51,097





Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

7,794 7,794



7,794 Business transition costs 2

(1,995) (1,995)



(1,995) European medical device regulation 3

5,069 5,069



5,069 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



17,617





Net loss on strategic investments



4,767



4,767 Tax effect of adjustments 4



(19,782)





Interest expense/(income), net









36,608 Income tax expense









15,283 Depreciation and amortization









135,593 Non-cash stock based compensation









30,732 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 855,713 $ 185,015 $ 129,801 $ 2.47 52,629 $ 299,085 % of revenue 73.3% 15.8%





25.6%





1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~19% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 202,198 $ 25,856 $ 12,157 $ 0.23 52,530 $ 12,157 % of revenue 70.1% 9.0%







Amortization of intangible assets

13,268 13,268





Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

2,750 2,750



2,750 Business transition costs 2

3,779 3,779



3,779 European medical device regulation 3

373 373



373 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,262





Net gain on strategic investments



(30)



(30) Tax effect of adjustments 4



(444)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,193 Income tax expense









4,175 Depreciation and amortization









33,356 Non-cash stock based compensation









3,699 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 202,198 $ 46,026 $ 36,115 $ 0.69 52,471 $ 69,452 % of revenue 70.1% 16.0%





24.1%





1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~43% benefit on a GAAP basis and ~18% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 8 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 790,555 $ 54,168 $ 12,479 $ 0.24 52,355 $ 12,479 % of revenue 71.8% 4.9%







Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1 1,080 1,080 1,080



1,080 Non-recurring consulting fees 2

6,084 6,084



6,084 Amortization of intangible assets

50,670 50,670





Litigation related expenses and settlements 3

34,052 34,052



34,052 Business transition costs 4

11,473 11,473



11,473 Purchase of in-process research and development 5

8,913 8,913



8,913 European medical device regulation 6

373 373



373 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



16,722





Net loss on strategic investments



3,837



3,837 Tax effect of adjustments 7



(29,126)





Interest expense/(income), net









37,271 Income tax benefit









(3,756) Depreciation and amortization









129,765 Non-cash stock based compensation









25,761 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 791,635 $ 166,813 $ 116,557 $ 2.23 52,178 $ 267,332 % of revenue 71.9% 15.1%





24.3%

1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 3 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 4 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 5 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 6 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~43% benefit on a GAAP basis and ~18% on a non-GAAP basis. 8 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Investor Conference Call

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2019, as well as projections for 2020 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals. The Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2020 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Revenue















Product revenue

$ 279,234

$ 258,226

$ 1,044,611

$ 986,458 Service revenue

31,120

30,101

123,459

115,256 Total revenue

310,354

288,327

1,168,070

1,101,714 Cost of revenue (excluding below amortization of intangible assets)















Cost of products sold

63,211

66,375

232,474

234,509 Cost of services

20,045

19,754

79,883

76,650 Total cost of revenue

83,256

86,129

312,357

311,159 Gross profit

227,098

202,198

855,713

790,555 Operating expenses:















Sales, marketing and administrative

160,365

142,201

611,181

575,836 Research and development

19,109

17,094

72,380

61,695 Amortization of intangible assets

12,599

13,268

51,097

50,670 Purchase of in-process research and development

—

—

—

8,913 Litigation liability loss

—

—

—

27,800 Business transition costs

(7,141)

3,779

(1,995)

11,473 Total operating expenses

184,932

176,342

732,663

736,387 Interest and other expense, net:















Interest income

561

206

1,917

586 Interest expense

(9,708)

(9,399)

(38,525)

(37,857) Other (expense) income, net

128

(331)

(5,925)

(8,174) Total interest and other expense, net

(9,019)

(9,524)

(42,533)

(45,445) Income before income taxes

33,147

16,332

80,517

8,723 Income tax (expense) benefit

(3,271)

(4,175)

(15,283)

3,756 Consolidated net income

$ 29,876

$ 12,157

$ 65,234

$ 12,479

















Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.57

$ 0.24

$ 1.26

$ 0.24 Diluted

$ 0.55

$ 0.23

$ 1.23

$ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

52,117

51,504

51,956

51,382 Diluted

54,638

52,530

53,160

52,355

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par values and share amounts)













December 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 213,034

$ 117,840 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $17,019 and $16,171, respectively

211,532

196,487 Inventory, net

312,419

273,244 Prepaid income taxes

10,434

16,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,917

13,733 Total current assets

764,336

618,209 Property and equipment, net

266,318

238,841 Intangible assets, net

201,092

252,048 Goodwill

561,064

561,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets

66,932

— Deferred tax assets

9,162

5,263 Restricted cash and investments

1,494

2,395 Other assets

14,892

29,737 Total assets

$ 1,885,290

$ 1,707,859 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 97,160

$ 107,292 Contingent consideration liabilities

15,727

7,560 Accrued payroll and related expenses

86,458

59,960 Operating lease liabilities

5,567

— Income tax liabilities

2,005

4,648 Total current liabilities

206,917

179,460 Senior Convertible Notes

623,298

602,526 Deferred and income tax liabilities

14,655

4,964 Operating lease liabilities

73,153

— Other long-term liabilities

52,060

86,384 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, 57,524,658 and 56,648,077 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

62

61 Additional paid-in capital

1,429,854

1,397,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,418)

(8,628) Retained earnings

82,475

17,241 Treasury stock at cost; 5,379,536 shares and 5,116,496 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(587,766)

(571,978) Total equity

915,207

834,525 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,885,290

$ 1,707,859

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018 Operating activities:







Consolidated net income

$ 65,234

$ 12,479 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

135,593

129,765 Purchase of in-process research and development

—

8,913 Deferred income taxes

5,844

(11,396) Amortization of non-cash interest

21,288

20,123 Stock-based compensation

30,297

25,673 Net loss on strategic investments

4,767

4,421 Reserves on current assets

18,382

14,834 Other non-cash adjustments

5,650

22,186 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(16,407)

4,562 Inventory

(54,872)

(38,646) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(4,622)

(1,280) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,253)

22,035 Contingent consideration liabilities

(626)

(300) Accrued payroll and related expenses

24,256

2,595 Litigation liability

(45)

1,165 Income taxes

3,804

2,054 Net cash provided by operating activities

235,290

219,183 Investing activities:







Acquisitions and investments

(4,100)

(55,266) Proceeds from other investments

—

3,584 Purchases of intangible assets

(7,501)

(7,682) Purchases of property and equipment

(122,883)

(101,921) Net cash used in investing activities

(134,484)

(161,285) Financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

6,415

8,127 Payment of contingent consideration

(809)

(19,450) Purchase of treasury stock

(14,478)

(2,928) Repurchases of convertible notes

—

— Proceeds from revolving line of credit

—

100,000 Repayments on revolving line of credit

—

(100,000) Other financing activities

2,228

(327) Net cash used in financing activities

(6,644)

(14,578) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

131

(1,283) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

94,293

42,037 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

120,235

78,198 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 214,528

$ 120,235

