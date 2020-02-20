20.02.2020 22:02:00

NuVasive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

NuVasive Logo

Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Revenue increased 7.6% to $310.4 million, or 7.8% on a constant currency basis;
  • GAAP operating margin of 13.6%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.4%; and
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.55; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.73.

Full Year 2019

  • Revenue increased 6.0% to $1.168 billion, or 6.6% on a constant currency basis;
  • GAAP operating margin of 10.5%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 15.8%; and
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.23; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.47.

"NuVasive delivered strong financial results in 2019 with consistent, above-market growth of 6.0% over prior year," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "In 2020, our primary growth drivers include continuing to lead in lateral spine surgery, further innovation in targeted spine segments and achieving scale in key global markets to drive value and deliver on our long-term commitments."

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
NuVasive reported fourth quarter 2019 total revenue of $310.4 million, a 7.6% increase compared to $288.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018. On a constant currency basis, fourth quarter 2019 total revenue increased 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter 2019, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $227.1 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.2%. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $202.2 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 70.1%, for the fourth quarter 2018.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $29.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.55, for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to GAAP net income of $12.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.23, for the fourth quarter 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $38.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.73, for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.69, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Full Year 2019 Results
NuVasive reported full year 2019 total revenue of $1.168 billion, a 6.0% increase compared to $1.102 billion for the full year 2018. On a constant currency basis, full year 2019 total revenue increased 6.6% compared to the full year 2018.

For the full year 2019, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $855.7 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.3%. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $790.6 million and $791.6 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 71.8% and 71.9%, respectively, for the full year 2018. For the full year 2019, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were $732.7 million and $670.7 million, respectively. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses of $736.4 million and $624.8 million, respectively, for the full year 2018.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $65.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.23, for the full year 2019 compared to GAAP net income of $12.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.24, for the full year 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $129.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.47, for the full year 2019 compared to non-GAAP net income of $116.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.23, for the full year 2018.

Annual Financial Guidance for 2020
The company estimates full year 2020 revenue growth to be in the range of 4.0% to 6.0%, GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.55 to $2.65.


2020 Guidance Range 1


 GAAP 

 Non-GAAP 

Total Revenue Growth

 4.0% - 6.0% 


 4.0% - 6.0% 

U.S. Spinal Hardware

5.0% - 7.0%


5.0% - 7.0%

U.S. Surgical Support

(3.0%) - 1.0%


(3.0%) - 1.0%

International

10.0% - 12.0%


10.0% - 12.0%

Operating margin

 10.1% - 10.5% 


 15.8% - 16.2% 

Diluted earnings per share

 $1.15 - 1.25 


 $2.55 - 2.65 



    1

Guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2020.

Supplementary Financial Information
For additional financial detail, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Reconciliation of Full Year EPS



2019 Actuals 1


2020 Guidance Range 1, 2

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$1.23



 $1.15 - 1.25 

Impact of change to diluted share count 3

0.01



 0.05 - 0.10 

Amortization of intangible assets

0.97



 0.95 - 1.00 

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes

0.33



 0.30 - 0.35 

European medical device regulation 4

0.10



 0.15 - 0.20 

Other 5

0.20



 0.15 - 0.20 

Tax effect of adjustments 6

(0.38)



 (0.30) - (0.35) 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$2.47



 $2.55 - 2.65 



1

Items may not foot due to rounding.

2

Guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2020.

3

Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

4

Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

5

Includes costs associated with certain ongoing litigation related expenses and settlements, net losses on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for further detail.

6

Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 

 

Reconciliation of Full Year Operating Margin %




2019 Actuals 1


2020 Guidance Range 1, 2

GAAP operating margin %


10.5%


10.1% - 10.5%

Amortization of intangible assets


4.4%


4.2% - 4.3%

European medical device regulation 3


0.4%


0.7% - 0.9%

Other 4


0.5%


0.7% - 0.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin %


15.8%


15.8% - 16.2%



1

Items may not foot due to rounding.

2

Guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2020.

3

Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

4

Includes costs associated with certain ongoing litigation related expenses and settlements and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for further detail.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost). Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)









Gross Profit

Operating
Profit

Net Income 

Diluted
EPS

Diluted
WASO 5

Net Income to
Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP

$        227,098

$          42,166

$          29,876

$          0.55

54,638

$          29,876

% of revenue

73.2%

13.6%





Amortization of intangible assets


12,599

12,599




Litigation related expenses and settlements 1


818

818



818

Business transition costs 2


(7,141)

(7,141)



(7,141)

European medical device regulation 3


2,384

2,384



2,384

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,492




Tax effect of adjustments 4



(4,513)




Interest expense/(income), net






9,147

Income tax expense






3,271

Depreciation and amortization






34,348

Non-cash stock based compensation






10,285

Adjusted Non-GAAP

$        227,098

$          50,826

$          38,515

$          0.73

52,979

$          82,988

% of revenue

73.2%

16.4%




26.7%



1

Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.

2

Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

3

Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

4

Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~19% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis.

5

Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

 

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)









Gross Profit

Operating
Profit

Net Income

Diluted
EPS

Diluted
WASO 5

Net Income to
Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP

$        855,713

$        123,050

$          65,234

$          1.23

53,160

$          65,234

% of revenue

73.3%

10.5%





Amortization of intangible assets


51,097

51,097




Litigation related expenses and settlements 1


7,794

7,794



7,794

Business transition costs 2


(1,995)

(1,995)



(1,995)

European medical device regulation 3


5,069

5,069



5,069

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



17,617




Net loss on strategic investments



4,767



4,767

Tax effect of adjustments 4



(19,782)




Interest expense/(income), net






36,608

Income tax expense






15,283

Depreciation and amortization






135,593

Non-cash stock based compensation






30,732

Adjusted Non-GAAP

$        855,713

$        185,015

$        129,801

$          2.47

52,629

$          299,085

% of revenue

73.3%

15.8%




25.6%



1

Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.

2

Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

3

Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

4

Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~19% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis.

5

Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)









Gross Profit

Operating
Profit

Net Income

Diluted
EPS

Diluted
WASO 5

Net Income to
Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP

$        202,198

$          25,856

$          12,157

$          0.23

52,530

$          12,157

% of revenue

70.1%

9.0%





Amortization of intangible assets


13,268

13,268




Litigation related expenses and settlements 1


2,750

2,750



2,750

Business transition costs 2


3,779

3,779



3,779

European medical device regulation 3


373

373



373

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,262




Net gain on strategic investments



(30)



(30)

Tax effect of adjustments 4



(444)




Interest expense/(income), net






9,193

Income tax expense






4,175

Depreciation and amortization






33,356

Non-cash stock based compensation






3,699

Adjusted Non-GAAP

$        202,198

$          46,026

$          36,115

$          0.69

52,471

$          69,452

% of revenue

70.1%

16.0%




24.1%



1

Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.

2

Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

3

Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

4

Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~43% benefit on a GAAP basis and ~18% on a non-GAAP basis.

5

Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

 

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)









Gross Profit

Operating
Profit

Net Income

Diluted
EPS

Diluted
WASO 8

Net Income to
Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP

$        790,555

$          54,168

$          12,479

$          0.24

52,355

$          12,479

% of revenue

71.8%

4.9%





Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1

1,080

1,080

1,080



1,080

Non-recurring consulting fees 2


6,084

6,084



6,084

Amortization of intangible assets


50,670

50,670




Litigation related expenses and settlements 3


34,052

34,052



34,052

Business transition costs 4


11,473

11,473



11,473

Purchase of in-process research and development 5


8,913

8,913



8,913

European medical device regulation 6


373

373



373

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



16,722




Net loss on strategic investments



3,837



3,837

Tax effect of adjustments 7



(29,126)




Interest expense/(income), net






37,271

Income tax benefit






(3,756)

Depreciation and amortization






129,765

Non-cash stock based compensation






25,761

Adjusted Non-GAAP

$        791,635

$        166,813

$        116,557

$          2.23

52,178

$          267,332

% of revenue

71.9%

15.1%




24.3%

1

Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.

2

Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy.

3

Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.

4

Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

5

Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use.

6

Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

7

Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. The impact of these adjustments to the tax rate results in an annual tax rate of ~43% benefit on a GAAP basis and ~18% on a non-GAAP basis.

8

Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Investor Conference Call
NuVasive will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. After the live webcast, the call will remain available on NuVasive's website through March 20, 2020. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until February 27, 2020. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13698333.

About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2019, as well as projections for 2020 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals. The Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2020 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

 

NuVasive, Inc. 

Consolidated Statements of Operations 

(in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2019


2018


2019


2018



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)





Revenue









Product revenue


$ 279,234


$ 258,226


$ 1,044,611


$  986,458

Service revenue


31,120


30,101


123,459


115,256

Total revenue


310,354


288,327


1,168,070


1,101,714

Cost of revenue (excluding below amortization of intangible assets)









Cost of products sold


63,211


66,375


232,474


234,509

Cost of services


20,045


19,754


79,883


76,650

Total cost of revenue


83,256


86,129


312,357


311,159

Gross profit


227,098


202,198


855,713


790,555

Operating expenses:









Sales, marketing and administrative


160,365


142,201


611,181


575,836

Research and development


19,109


17,094


72,380


61,695

Amortization of intangible assets


12,599


13,268


51,097


50,670

Purchase of in-process research and development





8,913

Litigation liability loss





27,800

Business transition costs


(7,141)


3,779


(1,995)


11,473

Total operating expenses


184,932


176,342


732,663


736,387

Interest and other expense, net:









Interest income


561


206


1,917


586

Interest expense


(9,708)


(9,399)


(38,525)


(37,857)

Other (expense) income, net


128


(331)


(5,925)


(8,174)

Total interest and other expense, net


(9,019)


(9,524)


(42,533)


(45,445)

Income before income taxes


33,147


16,332


80,517


8,723

Income tax (expense) benefit 


(3,271)


(4,175)


(15,283)


3,756

Consolidated net income


$   29,876


$   12,157


$      65,234


$    12,479










Net income per share:









   Basic


$       0.57


$       0.24


$          1.26


$        0.24

   Diluted


$       0.55


$       0.23


$          1.23


$        0.24

Weighted average shares outstanding:









   Basic


52,117


51,504


51,956


51,382

   Diluted


54,638


52,530


53,160


52,355

 

NuVasive, Inc. 

Consolidated Balance Sheets 

(in thousands, except par values and share amounts) 








December 31,



2019


2018

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$     213,034


$     117,840

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $17,019 and $16,171, respectively


211,532


196,487

Inventory, net


312,419


273,244

Prepaid income taxes


10,434


16,905

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


16,917


13,733

Total current assets


764,336


618,209

Property and equipment, net


266,318


238,841

Intangible assets, net


201,092


252,048

Goodwill


561,064


561,366

Operating lease right-of-use assets


66,932


Deferred tax assets


9,162


5,263

Restricted cash and investments


1,494


2,395

Other assets


14,892


29,737

Total assets


$  1,885,290


$  1,707,859

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$       97,160


$     107,292

Contingent consideration liabilities


15,727


7,560

Accrued payroll and related expenses


86,458


59,960

Operating lease liabilities


5,567


Income tax liabilities


2,005


4,648

Total current liabilities


206,917


179,460

Senior Convertible Notes


623,298


602,526

Deferred and income tax liabilities


14,655


4,964

Operating lease liabilities


73,153


Other long-term liabilities


52,060


86,384

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, 57,524,658 and 56,648,077 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


62


61

Additional paid-in capital


1,429,854


1,397,829

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(9,418)


(8,628)

Retained earnings


82,475


17,241

Treasury stock at cost; 5,379,536 shares and 5,116,496 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(587,766)


(571,978)

Total equity


915,207


834,525

Total liabilities and equity


$  1,885,290


$  1,707,859

NuVasive, Inc. 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 

(in thousands) 








Year Ended December 31,



2019


2018

Operating activities:





Consolidated net income


$   65,234


$   12,479

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


135,593


129,765

Purchase of in-process research and development



8,913

Deferred income taxes


5,844


(11,396)

Amortization of non-cash interest


21,288


20,123

Stock-based compensation


30,297


25,673

Net loss on strategic investments


4,767


4,421

Reserves on current assets


18,382


14,834

Other non-cash adjustments


5,650


22,186

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable


(16,407)


4,562

Inventory


(54,872)


(38,646)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(4,622)


(1,280)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


(3,253)


22,035

Contingent consideration liabilities


(626)


(300)

Accrued payroll and related expenses


24,256


2,595

Litigation liability


(45)


1,165

Income taxes


3,804


2,054

Net cash provided by operating activities


235,290


219,183

Investing activities:





Acquisitions and investments


(4,100)


(55,266)

Proceeds from other investments



3,584

Purchases of intangible assets


(7,501)


(7,682)

Purchases of property and equipment


(122,883)


(101,921)

Net cash used in investing activities


(134,484)


(161,285)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


6,415


8,127

Payment of contingent consideration


(809)


(19,450)

Purchase of treasury stock


(14,478)


(2,928)

Repurchases of convertible notes



Proceeds from revolving line of credit



100,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



(100,000)

Other financing activities


2,228


(327)

Net cash used in financing activities


(6,644)


(14,578)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


131


(1,283)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


94,293


42,037

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


120,235


78,198

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 214,528


$ 120,235

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvasive-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-301008628.html

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:25
Vontobel: Trotz Virussorgen auf Kurs?
15:00
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV
13:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
13:00
Gold steigt auf 7-Jahreshoch
11:15
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & Streamingdienstleister
08:49
SMI nicht zu bändigen
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:24
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie massiv unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti wird durch ING-CEO Hamers ersetzt
US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Merkel will nach Wechsel an CDU-Spitze Bundeskanzlerin bleiben
GAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: GAM Holding mit Gewinnrückgang - Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung
Sulzer steigert Umsatz und Gewinn zweistellig - Sulzer-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX verbuchte Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Amazon-CEO verkauft erneut Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Boeing findet neues Problem bei 737-Max-Krisenjets - Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen war die Stimmung getrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX bewegte sich tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;