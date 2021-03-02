SMI 10’707 1.8%  SPI 13’364 1.7%  Dow 31’536 2.0%  DAX 14’013 1.6%  Euro 1.1019 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’707 1.9%  Gold 1’725 -0.6%  Bitcoin 44’900 9.7%  Dollar 0.9144 0.0%  Öl 63.3 -4.0% 
02.03.2021 04:41:00

Nuurez, Inc. Raises Over $1.1 Million For First-Ever Alternative Residential Real Estate Investment Opportunity

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuurez, Inc., a next generation provider of alternative residential real estate solutions, has raised over $1.1 Million(and climbing) for its innovative approach to real estate, with the crowdfunding campaign set to close on March 15, 2021. With over 1,154 active investors (to date), and endorsed by Shark Tank's Kevin Harringtonas an "amazing, new financial opportunity", the Nuurez low-risk investment combines home-sharing, temporary home rentals and real estate investing, to take residential real estate solutions to the next level.

The Nuurez Opportunity

Nuurez has raised over $1.1 Million for its new real estate venture and is endorsed by Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington.

Today's home-sharing industry is missing the biggest potential market. With Millennials foregoing home purchases, and the Airbnb solution servicing short-term travelers versus extended stays, Nuurez enters to stake its claim with its unprecedented, new business model.

"Nuurez is a next generation real estate company. Our main focus is short term rentals," said Nuurez Founder,  Noelle Randall. "We are acquiring properties through buying them, leasing them, and/or controlled properties that we can start to cash flow. The company is well-funded and acquiring properties -- from small garden apartments to multi-family homes, and motels -- on a massive scale. We already have properties in Florida, Georgia, Texas and across the United States as a part of this new venture."

A Nuurez rental property can be listed on Airbnb or any of the myriad of other similar websites by the Nuurez renter (primarily Millennials), allowing them to earn income, even though they do not own the property. Nuurez also works with its own investors (Affiliate Investors) who wish to provide their homes or properties for home-sharing. Nuurez will manage these properties and rent them on a priority basis to generate income for the Affiliate.

Nuurez non-management investors receive 60% of quarterly profits that are distributed by the company. Distributions are planned to begin at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and then continue on a quarterly basis. Affiliate (management) investors are paid monthly for revenues earned the prior month. To date, the company continues to attract investors who want to cash in on the innovative type of residential solution while reaping extra income from their properties.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuurez-inc-raises-over-1-1-million-for-first-ever-alternative-residential-real-estate-investment-opportunity-301238021.html

SOURCE Nuurez, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

01.03.21 BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE focus bringt aktuelle Themen auf den Punkt!
01.03.21 «Gespenstischer» Monatsausklang
01.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere | 5% Coupon p.a. | Callable BRC auf Schweizer Aktien
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Weshalb der Euro zum Dollar deutlich fällt - zum Franken stärker
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
Wall Street beendet Handel sehr freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Aktien uneins: AstraZeneca verkauft anscheinend Moderna-Beteiligung
Logitech-Aktie zieht an: Jahresausblick erneut erhöht
Rally voraus: Experten optimistisch für Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit