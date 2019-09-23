+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
NUTRO(TM) Singapore Introduces the Best Way to Feed Dogs Clean Food

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise of clean eating trend among Singaporeans, even among their pets, Mars Food Singapore is proud to introduce the pioneers of natural pet food, NUTRO™. Each of the 3 flavours are developed from clean and simple recipes and made of real, recognisable ingredients.

Gone are the days where dogs are just pets. Today, they are known as man's best friend and sometimes even bestowed as royalty in the family. There is no greater pleasure than witnessing dogs in tail-wagging action and standing tall with their soft, shiny coat. This is why fur parents have the utmost responsibility to empower their dogs to live their best lives through everyday choices, including how and what to feed them.

"Seeing the love Singaporeans have for their dogs inspire us to set new standards to the food we produce. As dog lovers ourselves, we believe that all fur parents want to see their dogs full of life and that starts with the food they consume daily. Feeding dogs the right food would allow them to be energised from the inside out," said DVM Dr. Pailin Petison, NUTRO™ Expert at Mars Inc.

She added, "Here at NUTRO™, we trust that feeding clean is key. That is why when we produce our kibbles, we always ensure that every single ingredient used serves a precise purpose. With high quality protein at the foundation of each recipe, and the support of natural fibres, essential antioxidants, and high quality nutrients, we believe that we have created the ultimate clean meal that your dog needs so that when our consumers think of clean food for dogs, they will think of NUTRO™."

As a natural brand, NUTRO™ ensures that the products do not contain any artificial preservatives, favours and colours. Each ingredient used is also sourced from trusted suppliers, prepared in trusted facilities in Australia, and rigorously tested to maintain the quality and safety of the kibbles. As each dog adapts to change according to their bodily function, a change in their diet should always be introduced gradually. NUTRO™ experts recommend introducing the kibbles by mixing them with their current food over a seven day period to help dogs get used to the kibbles. Being confident in the quality and palatability of the kibbles produced, NUTRO™ guarantees the satisfaction of each consumer and offers an unconditional money-back upon any dissatisfaction. 

NUTRO™ dog food is now available in selected pet shops and e-commerce stores in Singapore in 3kg and 15kg varieties with a recommended retail price ranging from SGD60.00 to SGD210.00. It is available in the following flavours:

  • NUTRO™ Farm-raised Chicken, Rice, & Vegetables
  • NUTRO™ Farm-raised Sustainably Sourced Fish, Rice, & Vegetables
  • NUTRO™ Pasture-fed Lamb, Rice, & Vegetables

For more information about NUTRO™, please visit https://nutro.asia/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190920/2587335-1

SOURCE Nutro

