+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.02.2020 23:18:00

Nutrien to Present at the BMO 29th Global Metals and Mining Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) (NYSE, TSX: NTR) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO, will be presenting at the BMO 29th Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, FL., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Wirecard AG 52198308 50.00 % 10.17 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 52198284 55.00 % 8.20 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 52198285 59.00 % 8.00 %

The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company’s website at: https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)mehr Nachrichten