+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.04.2020 20:00:00

Nutrien Announces Agreement to Purchase Brazilian Ag Retailer and Soybean Seed Producer Tec Agro

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 100 percent of the equity of the Tec Agro Group ("Tec Agro”). Tec Agro is a leading Ag Retailer in the state of Goiás, with close to 25 years of service to farmers and 8 Retail branches. Tec Agro also owns one of the largest branded soybean seeds businesses in Brazil, recognized nationally for its product quality and performance, under the Sementes Goiás brand. The annual sales of Tec Agro are approximately US$200 million and it has about 500 employees servicing thousands of farmers. The acquisition multiple is in-line with Nutrien’s past acquisitions in the U.S. for similar businesses.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse Group AG / Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / UBS Group AG 52826788 69.00 % 15.00 %
Activision Blizzard Inc. / Electronic Arts Inc. / Nvidia Corp. 52826789 69.00 % 13.50 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 52826778 59.00 % 10.00 %

"The Tec Agro acquisition is an excellent strategic fit and, following the Agrosema transaction announced in January, is a great next step in building our platform in the important and growing Brazilian agricultural market.”, said Chuck Magro, President and CEO of Nutrien.

"This acquisition fits with our strategy to bring whole farm solutions to our Brazilian customers. Our products and services portfolio, combined with our digital tools, are helping us create new value for Brazilian farmers. We are excited to continue our path of growth and further increase our presence in the country.”, said André Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Nutrien in Brazil.

After the anticipated closure of Tec Agro acquisition, Nutrien Ag Solutions will operate 25 retail facilities in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás. We will own and operate two fertilizer blending facilities, a premier soybean seed business and the Agrichem business, which produces specialties and foliar fertilizers, servicing the entire country. Our total normalized annual sales in Brazil is expected to be approximately $500 million after the Tec Agro acquisition is complete.

Closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” (collectively, "forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: completion of the proposed acquisition, Tec Agro’s annual sales and our normalized annual sales in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás, growth of the Brazilian agricultural market, and our platform, growth and presence in Brazil.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the possibility that approvals or clearances required to be obtained in connection with the proposed acquisition, or other conditions to closing, will not be obtained in a timely manner or will not be obtained, and the risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian provincial securities commissions . As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable U.S. federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)mehr Analysen

27.08.19 Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium buy UBS AG
23.04.19 Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
06.03.19 Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
11.01.19 Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium Outperform BMO Capital Markets
04.09.18 Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’220.00
4.85 %
Lonza Grp 411.60
3.08 %
CieFinRichemont 55.58
2.09 %
Roche Hldg G 314.95
2.02 %
The Swatch Grp 203.80
1.44 %
Alcon 50.52
-0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 37.39
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.40
-0.91 %
UBS Group 9.48
-2.03 %
CS Group 8.40
-2.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
12:24
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
12:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:36
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) 50.17 1.23% Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Gefährdete Kredite lassen Gewinn von JPMorgan einbrechen - Aktie verliert
Teslas Model Y Qualitätscheck: Das sagt ein Autoexperte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street sind grüne Vorzeichen zu verzeichnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigten sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten