16.05.2020 02:00:00

NutraBio Supports First Responders Nationwide

MIDDLESEX, N.J., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NutraBio Labs Inc., a dietary supplement manufacturer in Middlesex, NJ, has dedicated part of its GMP manufacturing facility to making an immune support supplement to donate to first responders nationwide. "First responders put themselves and their family's lives in danger every day. They are true American heroes and we believe we have an obligation to support them. I'm proud that NutraBio manufactures in the United States and that we are able to serve our country in this great time of need," stated Mark Glazier, CEO of NutraBio. 

The program, called "First Responders Initiative," has to date donated over $350,000 in immune support supplements, masks and sanitizer to thousands of nurses, police officers, paramedics, EMS & first aid squads, firefighters, and military personnel. In addition, they have just started donating protein powder to first responders in need. 

"We consider ourselves fortunate that the Department of Homeland Security has deemed dietary supplement manufacturing as an essential service. I am proud that we have remained fully operational and have kept our entire team employed during these trying times. We remain committed to supporting first responders; as they represent the best in all of us," Mark Glazier, CEO. 

Since 1996, NutraBio has been committed to improving the quality of our customer's lives by providing nutrition supplements based on the latest science and health research and manufactured to the highest level of pharmaceutical standards. All NutraBio supplements are manufactured in the United States in our GMP certified facility to exceed FDA 21 CFR Part 111 CGMP regulations. We use only the purest and highest quality ingredients hand-picked by from around the world. You can reach NutraBio at 732-748-8606 and www.nutrabio.com.

