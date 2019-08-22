NuSutus advances connected building portfolio through acquisition of Relight Solutions

VANCOUVER, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - NuSutus Inc., a provider of global enterprise communications and managed network solutions has acquired Relight Solutions Ltd. (Relight), a leading smart building integrator for commercial buildings. Together, NuSutus and Relight will better support commercial buildings, retail stores, and quick service restaurants as they unlock value and realize the potential of their networks, buildings, and employees.

Relight designs and implements intelligent systems for lighting, building controls, equipment monitoring, and EV chargers, and recently implemented the largest networked Bluetooth-controlled lighting system in Canada. With a common commitment to delivering comprehensive client-centric solutions to customers and their businesses, this move reinforces NuSutus' position at the forefront of a growing market for integrated networked business solutions.

"Relight has a proven record in the development and deployment of advanced Internet-of-Things (IoT) systems for commercial customers across Canada" said Geoff Bell, CEO of NuSutus. "We're thrilled to bring Relight into the NuSutus family, and are confident that this acquisition will advance the belief that integrated and intelligent communication between buildings and organizations is crucial to increase productivity, revenue, and sustainability."

As part of the acquisition, Relight will maintain its existing management and operations in Vancouver, B.C. and Calgary, AB.

"With the expertise and leadership provided by NuSutus, Relight is poised to develop and deploy our innovative solutions on an international scale while providing best in class customer service." said Dan Lafferty, President of Relight Solutions. "The fit with NuSutus is a natural one, and allows us to deliver the comprehensive, multi-location managed solutions that allow our customers to grow while saving money and reducing their environmental footprint."

About Relight Solutions

From its incorporation in 2013, Relight has been focused on understanding how buildings can be made more efficient and the people who work in them more comfortable and effective. Their team has designed innovative solutions for a broad range of organizations, including McDonalds, Bentall Kennedy & Cineplex Theatres. Relight's advanced control solutions enable decreased energy consumption, real-time data analytics, intelligent controls, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to monitor equipment for failure.

About NuSutus

NuSutus has developed a suite of technologies for multi-location enterprises to increase profitability and reliability through an integrated technology platform and a managed network solution. The platform consists of a telephony routing system, distributed networking, VoIP, and software applications. In addition, their solution enables increased automation with AI call handling that utilizes Natural Processing Language.

