NuStar to Participate in the 2019 Citi One-on-One Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of senior management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the 2019 Citi One-on-One Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and Thursday, August 15, 2019. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

