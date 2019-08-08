NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) reported strong second quarter 2019 earnings results, highlighted NuStar’s significant progress on its 2019 capital projects program and outlined NuStar’s expectations for the second half of 2019 and beyond.

"We generated great results this quarter,” said Brad Barron, president and chief executive officer of NuStar Energy L.P. "All our key indicators were up in the second quarter, including net income, total pipeline and storage segment revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and distributable cash flow (DCF) available to common limited partners.”

Barron noted that NuStar has continued to substantially improve its debt metrics, pointing to a second quarter 2019 Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.95 times, which is a significant improvement over the 4.72 times ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

"I am very pleased that we were able to close on our sale of the St. Eustatius operations at a healthy double-digit multiple in July, and that sale, along with the EBITDA improvement evident in our results for the quarter, has allowed us to lower our year-end 2019 Debt-to-EBITDA ratio projection to 4.1 times,” Barron said. "What’s more, the sale of the St. Eustatius operations not only lowered our leverage; it also simplified our business, reduced our risk profile, lowered our 2019 reliability capital, and allows us to focus 100% on our core business here in North America.”

Barron explained that the majority of NuStar’s 2019 spending is earmarked for the build-out of its Permian Crude System, as well as its projects to deploy under-utilized assets to supply refined products to Northern Mexico and its Corpus Christi export project.

He also announced that the first stage of NuStar’s Corpus export project, which utilizes its 16” pipeline in South Texas to receive and transport WTI volumes from a connection to Cactus II to its Corpus Christi export facility, is now complete and ready for service.

"We are excited to report that, starting as soon as next week, our Corpus Christi dock facility will be the first in the Port of Corpus Christi to export barrels transported to South Texas via one of three large Permian long-haul pipeline projects. The second stage of our export project, a new 8-mile 30” pipeline to transport WTI volumes from a connection to Cactus II in Taft, Texas to our Corpus Christi terminal is also on-schedule to be in service this quarter, as are our two projects to supply refined products to Northern Mexico,” Barron said.

Commenting on the full-year and beyond, Barron said, "We expect NuStar to continue to generate solid results this year, as we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $665-$715 million, and we expect our DCF coverage for the year to be a strong 1.3 times to 1.4 times. And in 2020, when the cash flows from our current capital projects are fully ramped up and we plan to spend significantly less strategic capital, we expect our results to be even stronger,” said Barron.

Second Quarter 2019 Results, Impact of Non-Cash Impairment and Full-Year Projections

NuStar Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Shoaf, outlined NuStar’s financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

"In connection with the sale of our St. Eustatius operations to Prostar Capital, the results for the St. Eustatius operations for all periods presented in our earnings tables are now reported within discontinued operations. Further, discontinued operations for the prior year periods include the results for our European operations, which were sold in late 2018. Our reported second quarter results, which include adjusted net income, adjusted EPU, adjusted EBITDA, DCF and related metrics, include results for both continuing and discontinued operations. Excluded from these measures is a non-cash impairment charge totaling $8.4 million, related to the St. Eustatius divestiture,” Shoaf noted.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Unadjusted Adjusted Unadjusted Adjusted (thousands of dollars, except per unit data) Net income $ 45,951 $ 54,349 $ 29,399 $ 29,399 EPU $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 EBITDA $ 160,808 $ 169,206 $ 157,114 $ 157,114 Distributable cash flow available to common limited partners $ 89,755 $ 89,755 $ 82,057 $ 82,057

"NuStar’s adjusted net income was $54 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $25 million or 85% compared to net income of $29 million for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per unit (EPU) were $0.18 per unit, higher than EPU of $0.15 in the second quarter of 2018, even with the dilutive impact of our merger to simplify our structure and eliminate our IDRs.

"For the second quarter of 2019, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $169 million, up $12 million or 8% over second quarter 2018 EBITDA of $157 million.”

Shoaf also noted that NuStar’s second quarter 2019 earnings benefited from strong pipeline segment results due to the continued throughput volume ramp on its Permian Crude System, and increased crude volumes on its Ardmore system resulting from its recent connection to the Sunrise pipeline at Wichita Falls. He also stated that the storage side of NuStar’s business saw increased storage and dock fee revenues at its Corpus Christi North Beach terminal from increased quarterly volume receipts on its South Texas Crude System, as well as the start-up of revenue from some recently completed West Coast biofuel storage projects.

Shoaf went on to say that, "Second quarter 2019 distributable cash flow (DCF) available to common limited partners was $90 million, up $8 million from second quarter 2018 DCF available to common limited partners of $82 million. And he further noted that, "The distribution coverage ratio to the common limited partners was a strong 1.39 times for the second quarter of 2019.”

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the related conference call will include, forward-looking statements regarding future events, such as the partnership’s future performance. All forward-looking statements are based on the partnership’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the partnership. These statements reflect the partnership’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.’s 2018 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Statement of Income Data: Revenues: Service revenues $ 282,472 $ 259,599 $ 541,499 $ 507,668 Product sales 89,973 129,657 178,772 258,315 Total revenues 372,445 389,256 720,271 765,983 Costs and expenses: Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 101,095 102,241 196,506 190,320 Depreciation and amortization expense 64,991 61,777 129,809 121,601 Total costs associated with service revenues 166,086 164,018 326,315 311,921 Cost of product sales 86,389 119,939 172,571 245,089 General and administrative expenses 24,868 26,754 50,559 44,896 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,819 2,158 3,938 4,197 Total costs and expenses 279,162 312,869 553,383 606,103 Operating income 93,283 76,387 166,888 159,880 Interest expense, net (45,693 ) (48,389 ) (89,984 ) (95,777 ) Other income, net 621 1,607 1,412 2,623 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 48,211 29,605 78,316 66,726 Income tax expense 1,296 2,696 2,478 6,584 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 46,915 26,909 75,838 60,142 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (964 ) 2,490 (307,750 ) 95,390 Net income (loss) $ 45,951 $ 29,399 $ (231,912 ) $ 155,532 Basic net income (loss) per common unit: Continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.30 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.03 (2.86 ) 1.00 Total net income (loss) per common unit $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ (2.81 ) $ 1.30 Basic weighted-average common units outstanding 107,763,016 93,192,238 107,647,957 93,187,038 Other Data: EBITDA (Note 1) $ 160,808 $ 157,114 $ 2,902 $ 407,361 DCF available to common limited partners (Note 1) $ 89,755 $ 82,057 $ 184,806 $ 173,789 Adjusted EBITDA (Note 2) $ 169,206 $ 157,114 $ 339,740 $ 328,605 Adjusted net income (Note 3) $ 54,349 $ 29,399 $ 104,926 $ 76,776 Adjusted EPU (Note 3) $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.48

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Total debt $ 3,466,548 $ 3,443,366 $ 3,130,496 Partners’ equity and series D preferred units $ 2,401,900 $ 2,827,188 $ 2,821,723

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Pipeline: Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 1,089,848 839,574 1,054,425 815,568 Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 569,820 565,740 536,836 548,910 Total throughput (barrels/day) 1,659,668 1,405,314 1,591,261 1,364,478 Throughput and other revenues $ 172,493 $ 150,276 $ 328,744 $ 287,066 Operating expenses 52,930 48,706 101,028 91,047 Depreciation and amortization expense 40,851 38,591 81,700 75,246 Segment operating income $ 78,712 $ 62,979 $ 146,016 $ 120,773 Storage: Throughput (barrels/day) 395,512 331,917 380,267 337,892 Throughput terminal revenues $ 23,170 $ 20,141 $ 44,856 $ 40,157 Storage terminal revenues 87,233 94,679 169,047 186,083 Total revenues 110,403 114,820 213,903 226,240 Operating expenses 48,165 52,853 95,478 98,017 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,140 23,186 48,109 46,355 Segment operating income $ 38,098 $ 38,781 $ 70,316 $ 81,868 Fuels Marketing: Product sales $ 89,549 $ 124,293 $ 177,628 $ 252,951 Cost of goods 85,802 119,942 171,303 245,107 Gross margin 3,747 4,351 6,325 7,844 Operating expenses 587 815 1,240 1,512 Segment operating income $ 3,160 $ 3,536 $ 5,085 $ 6,332 Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations: Revenues $ — $ (133 ) $ (4 ) $ (274 ) Cost of goods — (3 ) 28 (18 ) Operating expenses — (133 ) — (256 ) Total $ — $ 3 $ (32 ) $ — Consolidated Information: Revenues $ 372,445 $ 389,256 $ 720,271 $ 765,983 Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 101,095 102,241 196,506 190,320 Depreciation and amortization expense 64,991 61,777 129,809 121,601 Total costs associated with service revenues 166,086 164,018 326,315 311,921 Cost of product sales 86,389 119,939 172,571 245,089 Segment operating income 119,970 105,299 221,385 208,973 General and administrative expenses 24,868 26,754 50,559 44,896 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,819 2,158 3,938 4,197 Consolidated operating income $ 93,283 $ 76,387 $ 166,888 $ 159,880

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the partnership’s assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We also use adjusted measures of net income, net income per common unit and EBITDA, which are not defined in GAAP, to enhance the comparability of performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as one of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a widely accepted financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage ratio; therefore, the reconciling items include activity from continuing and discontinued operations on a combined basis.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 45,951 $ 29,399 $ (231,912 ) $ 155,532 Interest expense, net 45,684 48,936 89,952 96,708 Income tax expense 1,296 2,915 2,579 7,242 Depreciation and amortization expense 67,877 75,864 142,283 147,879 EBITDA 160,808 157,114 2,902 407,361 Interest expense, net (45,684 ) (48,936 ) (89,952 ) (96,708 ) Reliability capital expenditures (17,632 ) (21,913 ) (27,176 ) (41,795 ) Income tax expense (1,296 ) (2,915 ) (2,579 ) (7,242 ) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 2,168 1,783 4,535 3,120 Preferred unit distributions (30,423 ) (16,245 ) (60,846 ) (32,235 ) Insurance gain adjustment (b) 10,379 10,609 15,512 (55,753 ) Impairment losses (c) 8,398 — 336,838 — Other items 3,037 2,560 5,572 (1,818 ) DCF $ 89,755 $ 82,057 $ 184,806 $ 174,930 Less DCF available to general partner — — — 1,141 DCF available to common limited partners $ 89,755 $ 82,057 $ 184,806 $ 173,789 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 64,658 $ 64,205 $ 129,348 $ 120,121 Distribution coverage ratio (d) 1.39 x 1.28 x 1.43 x 1.45 x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data) Projected for the Year

Ended December 31, 2019 Net loss $ (127,000 - 102,000) Interest expense, net 180,000 - 190,000 Income tax expense 5,000 - 10,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 270,000 - 280,000 EBITDA 328,000 - 378,000 Interest expense, net (180,000) - (190,000) Reliability capital expenditures (60,000) - (80,000) Income tax expense (5,000) - (10,000) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 5,000 - 10,000 Preferred unit distributions (120,000) - (125,000) Insurance gain adjustment (b) 15,000 - 20,000 Impairment losses (c) 337,000 Other items 5,000 - 15,000 DCF available to common limited partners $ 325,000 - 355,000 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 255,000 - 260,000 Distribution coverage ratio (d) 1.3x - 1.4x

We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, DCF includes an adjustment for insurance proceeds received related to hurricane damage at our St. Eustatius terminal. Each quarter we add an amount to DCF to offset the amount of reliability capital expenditures incurred related to hurricane damage. Represents non-cash impairment losses associated with long-lived assets and goodwill at our St. Eustatius terminal. Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF available to common limited partners by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

Note 2: The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Projected for the Year

Ended December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EBITDA $ 160,808 $ 157,114 $ 2,902 $ 407,361 $ 328,000 - 378,000 Impairment losses 8,398 — 336,838 — 337,000 Gain from hurricane insurance proceeds — — — (78,756 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,206 $ 157,114 $ 339,740 $ 328,605 $ 665,000 - 715,000

Note 3: The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common unit to adjusted net income applicable to common limited partners and adjusted net income per common unit:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income / net income per common unit $ 45,951 $ 0.10 $ 29,399 $ 0.15 Impairment loss 8,398 0.08 — — Adjusted net income 54,349 29,399 Net income applicable to preferred limited partners, general partner and other (35,511 ) (15,694 ) Adjusted net income applicable to common limited partners / adjusted net income per common unit $ 18,838 $ 0.18 $ 13,705 $ 0.15

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net (loss) income / net (loss) income per common unit $ (231,912 ) $ (2.81 ) $ 155,532 $ 1.30 Impairment losses 336,838 3.13 — — Gain from hurricane insurance proceeds — — (78,756 ) (0.82 ) Adjusted net income 104,926 76,776 Net income applicable to preferred limited partners, general partner and other (70,879 ) (32,748 ) Adjusted net income applicable to common limited partners / adjusted net income per common unit $ 34,047 $ 0.32 $ 44,028 $ 0.48

Note 4: The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement):

For the Four Quarters Ended June 30, Projected for the

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (181,650 ) $ 219,306 $ (127,000 - 102,000 ) Interest expense, net 179,481 187,765 180,000 - 190,000 Income tax expense 6,745 12,624 5,000 - 10,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 292,278 287,646 270,000 - 280,000 EBITDA 296,854 707,341 328,000 - 378,000 Impairment losses (a) 336,838 — — Other expense (income) (b) 38,709 (75,642 ) — Equity awards (c) 12,140 7,292 5,000 - 10,000 Pro forma effect of disposition (d) (7,638 ) — 295,000 - 305,000 Material project adjustments and other items (e) 79,901 (1,637 ) 50,000 - 70,000 Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 756,804 $ 637,354 $ 678,000 - 763,000 Total consolidated debt $ 3,429,740 $ 3,454,998 $ 3,250,000 - 3,550,000 NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes (402,500 ) (402,500 ) (402,500 ) Proceeds held in escrow associated with the Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds (41,476 ) (41,476 ) (41,500 ) Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 2,985,764 $ 3,011,022 $ 2,806,000 - 3,106,000 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) 3.95 x 4.72 x 4.1 x

Represents non-cash impairment losses associated with long-lived assets and goodwill at our St. Eustatius terminal. Other expense is excluded for purposes of calculating Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement. This adjustment represents the non-cash expense related to the vestings of equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. For the four quarters ended June 30, 2018, this adjustment represents the pro forma effects of the sale of our European operations as if we had completed the sale on January 1, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, this adjustment represents the pro forma effects of the sale of our St. Eustatius operations as if we had completed the sale on January 1, 2019. This adjustment represents the percentage of the projected Consolidated EBITDA attributable to any Material Project and other noncash items, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement.

