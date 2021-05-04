NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Solid First Quarter of 2021 Earnings Results

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today reported net income of $42 million for the first quarter of 2021, or $0.05 per unit, compared to a $148 million net loss, or ($1.68) per unit for the first quarter of 2020, which was largely related to a $225 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge when the fair value of NuStar’s crude oil pipelines reporting unit fell below its carrying value as a result of the global pandemic. On an adjusted basis, NuStar reported net income of $77 million, or $0.39 per unit, in the first quarter of 2020.

"Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic on the global economy and U.S. exports, and a historically unprecedented severe winter weather event, I am pleased to report NuStar turned in a very solid quarter,” said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron.

"As America begins to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and begins returning to normal activity and growth, we are seeing signs of stabilization and improvement across the U.S. and in NuStar’s footprint,” said Barron. "U.S. refined product demand has improved as COVID vaccinations have continued to allow more and more Americans to return to normal day-to-day activities.”

Solid Results Despite Impact of Severe Winter Storm

Barron discussed the impact of Winter Storm Uri, which in mid-February brought extreme temperatures, snow and ice to Texas and nearby states and left millions of Texans without heat or water for days.

"Some of our customers in the region also experienced outages or downtime during and after the storm, which trimmed our earnings for the quarter by a total of about $11 million,” Barron said. "Despite the impact of Winter Storm Uri, our first quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were in line with consensus estimates and without the storm’s impact, earnings were comparable to the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Refined Product and Permian Pipeline Demand Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Barron noted that refined product demand on NuStar’s systems has been remarkably resilient. "It was up to nearly 100% of pre-pandemic levels in January, dropped temporarily during February’s storm, and then recovered quickly to turn in an average 95% of pre-pandemic levels for the first quarter. And that improvement has continued as we averaged slightly over 100% for the month of April. We continue to expect our refined products systems to perform at around 100% of our pre-pandemic run rate for the remainder of this year,” said Barron.

Barron continued, "This stronger refined product demand is contributing to higher crude prices, which are improving expectations for U.S. shale production, particularly in the Permian Basin, which continues to outshine all other U.S. shale plays.

"Thanks to our Permian Crude System’s ‘core of the core’ premier location, lowest producer costs and highest product quality, our rig count has continued to grow steadily. After dipping to nine rigs in August of 2020, our system’s rig count has continued to see steady growth in 2021, growing from 20 rigs in January to around 25 rigs in April. Those 25 rigs represent more than 10 percent of the total number of rigs running across the entire Permian Basin as of the end of April. Along with these rising rig counts, our system’s volumes rose to an average 427,000 barrels per day (BPD) for the month of January, and, after dipping during February’s severe weather, have gotten back on track, rebounding to an average of over 440,000 BPD in March and April. Additionally, we reached 450,000 BPD as April ended, which is back up to the record-breaking quarterly average we saw pre-pandemic in the first quarter 2020. Looking out to the rest of the year, we now expect to exit 2021 at around 500,000 BPD.

"And sustained healthy U.S. shale production growth combined with improving global demand will drive U.S. export growth in the future, which will be positive for volumes on our Corpus Christi Crude System. We continue to expect to see volumes for our Eagle Ford and WTI commitments at our minimum volume commitment (MVC) levels through the end of 2021.”

West Coast Renewable Fuels Distribution System Handles Impressive Share of California’s Market

Barron also discussed NuStar’s excitement about the trajectory for growth of NuStar’s renewable fuels distribution system on the West Coast, noting that the system is a key component of NuStar’s plans to thrive as the nation’s energy needs evolve.

"We currently handle an impressive share of California’s renewable fuels. According to the latest available data from the State of California, in the first three quarters of 2020, NuStar handled about 6% of California’s total biodiesel volumes; 18% of California’s ethanol; and close to 30% of the state’s renewable diesel volumes,” said Barron.

"And we expect NuStar’s market share and renewable fuels network to continue to grow over time, along with our revenue, as California replaces conventional fuels with renewable diesel and other renewable fuels, and other states, in the Northwest and beyond, adopt similar low-carbon fuel standards that prioritize the renewable fuels our assets are positioned to facilitate.”

Financial Results

"To put the quarter-over-quarter comparison in perspective, it is important to remember that first quarter 2020 was pre-masks and pre-lockdowns. And for NuStar, first quarter 2020 was also a record-breaker with all-time high crude oil pipeline volumes on our Permian Crude System and on our Corpus Christi Crude System. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2021, we were still dealing with the lingering effects of the pandemic on the global economy and were significantly impacted by Winter Storm Uri and its aftermath, as it drove customer outages and resulted in some short-term disruptions,” said NuStar Chief Financial Officer Tom Shoaf.

"However, even with the aggregate $11 million impact to our earnings due to the impact of the storm, we were still able to generate first quarter 2021 EBITDA of $169 million – in line with consensus estimates.”

Shoaf noted that first quarter 2021 distributable cash flow (DCF) available to common limited partners was $81 million. He also noted that the distribution coverage ratio to the common limited partners was a strong 1.84 times.

"These results demonstrate the quality and solid performance of our assets despite the continuing impact of the pandemic and a severe weather event and its aftermath,” Shoaf noted.

2021 Outlook

"Last year, our assets, our business and our employees demonstrated incredible strength and resilience,” Barron noted. "Faced with the challenges of a global pandemic, we still moved more barrels and generated more adjusted EBITDA in 2020 than we did in 2019. And in 2021, even after layering in the impact of a historically unprecedented winter storm, NuStar remains solidly positioned to fund 100% of our 2021 spending (approximately $140 to $170 million) from our internally generated cash flows. We also remain on track to generate EBITDA for 2021 comparable to 2020’s strong results, after taking into account our sale of the Texas City terminal in December of last year. And we see continuing signs of recovery on the horizon, as expectations for demand, utilization, and crude prices for 2021 have all improved,” Barron concluded.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit, Per Unit and Ratio Data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Statement of Income Data: Revenues: Service revenues $ 271,883 $ 316,746 Product sales 89,763 76,045 Total revenues 361,646 392,791 Costs and expenses: Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 87,287 100,182 Depreciation and amortization expense 68,418 68,061 Total costs associated with service revenues 155,705 168,243 Costs associated with product sales 81,113 67,450 Goodwill impairment loss — 225,000 General and administrative expenses 24,492 22,971 Other depreciation and amortization expense 2,047 2,186 Total costs and expenses 263,357 485,850 Operating income (loss) 98,289 (93,059 ) Interest expense, net (54,918 ) (47,494 ) Other income (expense), net 398 (6,489 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 43,769 (147,042 ) Income tax expense 1,512 599 Net income (loss) $ 42,257 $ (147,641 ) Basic net income (loss) per common unit $ 0.05 $ (1.68 ) Basic weighted-average common units outstanding 109,506,222 108,897,400

Other Data (Note 1): Adjusted net income $ 42,257 $ 77,359 Adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.05 $ 0.39 EBITDA $ 169,152 $ (29,301 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,152 $ 195,699 DCF $ 80,545 $ 122,319 Distribution coverage ratio 1.84x 2.80x

For the Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio 4.39x 3.73x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Pipeline: Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 1,101,327 1,532,046 Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 508,726 594,432 Total throughput (barrels/day) 1,610,053 2,126,478 Throughput and other revenues $ 169,228 $ 195,681 Operating expenses 45,055 50,246 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,794 43,359 Goodwill impairment loss — 225,000 Segment operating income (loss) $ 79,379 $ (122,924 ) Storage: Throughput (barrels/day) 400,302 678,830 Throughput terminal revenues $ 24,794 $ 38,723 Storage terminal revenues 83,780 84,494 Total revenues 108,574 123,217 Operating expenses 42,232 49,936 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,624 24,702 Segment operating income $ 42,718 $ 48,579 Fuels Marketing: Product sales $ 83,855 $ 73,902 Cost of goods 82,403 66,954 Gross margin 1,452 6,948 Operating expenses (1,279 ) 505 Segment operating income $ 2,731 $ 6,443 Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations: Revenues $ (11 ) $ (9 ) Cost of goods (11 ) (9 ) Total $ — $ — Consolidated Information: Revenues $ 361,646 $ 392,791 Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 87,287 100,182 Depreciation and amortization expense 68,418 68,061 Total costs associated with service revenues 155,705 168,243 Cost of product sales 81,113 67,450 Goodwill impairment loss — 225,000 Segment operating income (loss) 124,828 (67,902 ) General and administrative expenses 24,492 22,971 Other depreciation and amortization expense 2,047 2,186 Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 98,289 $ (93,059 )

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the partnership’s assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We may also adjust these measures to enhance the comparability of our performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses EBITDA, DCF and a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as some of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, DCF available to common limited partners and distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 42,257 $ (147,641 ) Interest expense, net 54,918 47,494 Income tax expense 1,512 599 Depreciation and amortization expense 70,465 70,247 EBITDA 169,152 (29,301 ) Interest expense, net (54,918 ) (47,494 ) Reliability capital expenditures (8,489 ) (3,629 ) Income tax expense (1,512 ) (599 ) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 3,287 1,934 Preferred unit distributions (31,887 ) (30,423 ) Goodwill impairment loss (b) — 225,000 Other items 4,912 6,831 DCF available to common limited partners $ 80,545 $ 122,319 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 43,834 $ 43,730 Distribution coverage ratio (c) 1.84x 2.80x

(a) We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF. (b) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit. (c) Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF available to common limited partners by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio and Per Unit Data) The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement). For the Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating income $ 400,450 $ 224,252 Depreciation and amortization expense 285,319 276,234 Goodwill impairment loss (a) — 225,000 Equity awards (b) 12,763 13,359 Pro forma effect of disposition (c) (6,784 ) — Material project adjustments and other items (d) (1,106 ) 52,442 Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 690,642 $ 791,287 Total consolidated debt $ 3,433,940 $ 3,352,440 NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes (402,500 ) (402,500 ) Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 3,031,440 $ 2,949,940 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) 4.39x 3.73x

(a) For the four quarters ended March 31, 2020, this adjustment represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit. (b) This adjustment represents the non-cash expense related to the vestings of equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. (c) For the four quarters ended March 31, 2021, this adjustment represents the pro forma effect of the disposition of the Texas City terminals, as if we had completed the sale on April 1, 2020. (d) This adjustment represents other noncash items, and for the four quarters ending March 31, 2020, a percentage of the projected Consolidated EBITDA attributable to any Material Project, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement.

The following is a reconciliation of net loss / net loss per common unit to adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Net loss / net loss per common unit $ (147,641 ) $ (1.68 ) Goodwill impairment loss (a) 225,000 2.07 Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 77,359 $ 0.39

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 EBITDA $ (29,301 ) Goodwill impairment loss (a) 225,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,699

(a) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit.

