Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’203 0.2%  SPI 14’529 0.2%  Dow 32’727 -0.3%  DAX 13’663 0.6%  Euro 0.9789 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’755 0.6%  Gold 1’791 1.5%  Bitcoin 21’515 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9550 -0.6%  Öl 93.6 -3.6% 
0 CHF Kommission
05.08.2022 01:08:00

NuSpine Chiropractic explodes with growth; announces sale of south Florida territory.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging brand does it again! NuSpine has awarded the South Florida Area Representative territory, consisting of 33 franchise licenses, bringing the total number of licenses sold to date to 262. The South Florida Area Representative will open 1 clinic within the next 6 months.

NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc.)

"Doctors and investors see the incredible value NuSpine brings to the health and wellness market. Our proven blueprint has been shown to be successful in the marketplace, creating a huge demand for franchise licenses," Ryan Tabloff, Director of Sales and Partner.

NuSpine's model offers personalized and private care, with a high standard of clinical excellence to the patient, creating a significant demand by our patients over the competition. NuSpine is thrilled to bring these critical services to the South Florida communities.

About NuSpine Chiropractic

NuSpine is owned and operated by Chiropractors with more than 30 years of proven, repeatable success. The company prides itself on bringing the highest level of clinical care and education to its patients. The company is making Chiropractic wellness care convenient, affordable, and private while eliminating complicated and costly insurance for patients who are seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness care. NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC is a franchisor of clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Media contact:

NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC
Michele Ribar Kuechler
mribarkuechler@nuspinechiropractic.com
480-359-6716

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuspine-chiropractic-explodes-with-growth-announces-sale-of-south-florida-territory-301600522.html

SOURCE NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

04.08.22 DAX Ausblick: Anleger trotzen Rezessionsängsten – 13.800 Punkte im Blick
04.08.22 Hedgefonds steigt bei Twitter ein
04.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Idorsia Ltd
04.08.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
04.08.22 Marktüberblick: Infineon springt nach Zahlen
04.08.22 SMI-Anleger werden mutiger
04.08.22 MarketFlow Live - CVS raises guidance🏥 Stocks surge📈 To watch: Jobless claims💼 BoE💷 Oil🛢️Earnings
04.08.22 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Pharmasektor – Überzeugende Resultate / US Big-Techs – Trio setzt Paukenschlag
03.08.22 Marktupdate 03. August: Taiwanbesuch verschärft Spannungen
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’718.01 16.19 TSSMOU
Short 11’918.54 12.48 SSSMVU
Short 12’398.71 8.09 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’202.66 04.08.2022 17:31:29
Long 10’702.39 18.62 XSSMKU
Long 10’338.05 11.64 JSSMVU
Long 10’051.43 8.97 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nervosität wegen Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich in Grün -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
VAT-Aktie legt zu: VAT erzielt im ersten Halbjahr Rekordwerte
US-Ökonom Nouriel Roubini glaubt, dass der US-Wirtschaft eine schwere Rezession bevorsteht
Mark Cuban warnt Investoren vor noch grösseren Krypto-Turbulenzen durch Regulierungen der US-Gesetzeshüter
Glencore-Aktie steigt: Halbjahresgewinn fast verzehnfacht
Zalando-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Zalando in Q2 mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang - Co-CEO bekräftigt Ziele für 2025
Swisscom-Aktie wenig bewegt: Swisscom erleidet wegen Sondereffekten im ersten Halbjahr einen Gewinnknick
Adecco-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Adecco steigert Umsatz - Gewinnzahlen unter Erwartungen
Julius Bär-Chefstratege ist wieder bullish für Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon & Co.: Darum dürfte sich ein Kauf von Wachstumsaktien lohnen
SMI-Anleger werden mutiger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit