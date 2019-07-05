Nursing Leader Beth Ann Clayton Selected for 2019 Class of Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing

PARK RIDGE, Ill., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beth Ann Clayton, DNP, MS, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) from Cincinnati, Ohio, has been selected for induction as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (AAN), joining more than 2,600 nursing leaders who make up the academy. She will be honored with the other 230 inductees at a ceremony to be held during the AAN's annual policy conference, Transforming Health, Driving Policy,October 24-26, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Clayton is one of three CRNAs being inducted into the AAN Class of 2019 Fellows.

Specializing in obstetric and neuraxial anesthesia, Clayton is a major influencer in the development of national practice guidelines to improve the anesthesia care of obstetric patients across the country. Dissemination of the guidelines ultimately led to policy change and improved maternal and fetal care nationally. Clayton also leads 75 students in a doctorate-level nurse anesthesia program, overseeing curriculum, classroom and clinical teaching, and more. She is a faculty member for a national spinal/epidural workshop, a member of the AANA Foundation Closed Claims Research Committee, and the AANA Practice Committee. She is also the 2018 recipient of the AANA Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the American Academy of Nursing and my colleagues," said Clayton. "I look forward to contributing to the Expert Panel on Maternal and Infant Health and sharing evidence-based techniques that improve maternal safety and reduce opioid exposure. Both of these initiatives are important public health concerns that are integral components of anesthesia care."

The AANA congratulates Beth Ann Clayton on her upcoming induction as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

About the American Academy of Nursing

The American Academy of Nursing is an organization of distinguished nursing leaders who are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession through publications, research, awards and honors, professional activities, and community service. The academy's Fellows represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 24 countries. The induction will take place during the academy's 2019 Annual Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24-26.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing nearly 53,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer more than 45 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com and follow @aanawebupdates on Twitter.

