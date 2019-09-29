Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion Prepares for its Fiftieth Anniversary Celebration

SUNBURY, Pa., Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mansion, a rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Sunbury Pennsylvania, is celebrating fifty years of operation on Friday, October 11th, 2019, with residents, employees, and local dignitaries in attendance.

Set upon a large hill, the plantation-style mansion-turned-facility is quite a commanding presence. Founded in 1969 as a convalescent home, The Mansion was designed to be a home where staff and residents are all part of the household. Over time, The Mansion evolved into a rehabilitation and acute care residence, but it maintains its original, homey feel.

"I am happy with the care my husband receives at The Mansion," Mary Falso, a resident's wife says. "It's a family oriented and quaint facility in the community, and staff are always pleasant."

The Mansion boasts an unusually high staff retention rate, with an average of 10 years for most employees – though some senior staff members have been at The Mansion for an upward of twenty years. Residents and staff interact like family, celebrating each other's milestones and accomplishments.

"I have been here for nine years and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Olga Poncher, a resident at The Mansion, says. "It's a really nice place to live."

Aubrey Kurrell - Crocker, staff member at The Mansion, says: " I had many family members who received care at The Mansion. I've seen that the level of care provided was above my personal and professional expectations. The nursing and rehabilitation team work together to provide the best care for residents."

Mark Monahan, beloved administrator at The Mansion since 2001, will start the anniversary celebration with a welcoming statement. This will be followed by State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver's address about The Mansion's early beginnings, and what the facility means to the Sunbury community. County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano will speak about The Mansion's achievements over the years, and Medical Director of the facility, Dr. John Pagana, will share congratulatory words about the staff.

Fifty years aside, The Mansion's very existence is worthy of celebration.

Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion is a short and long-term rehabilitation facility located in Sunbury, PA., offering physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as long-term care services.

Contact: media@mansionsunbury.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nursing-and-rehabilitation-at-the-mansion-prepares-for-its-fiftieth-anniversary-celebration-300927313.html

SOURCE Priority Healthcare Group